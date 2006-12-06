Hi from Down Under Hey people



How I love to hear the new episodes of your show. Just the thing to listen to while walking through the streets of Sydney. I have recorded a short greeting and a question for you (attached). Maybe you can be a guest on my podcast sometime?



Wishing you well and another year of podcasting.



Richard Saunders

Producer of the TANK podcast



Chiropractic HIV Denial Hi,



As always, I really enjoy your show. I am a former chiropractor, now skeptic, who listens every week.



The reason I am writing you is because I found a great article (or series of articles, rather) that you can possibly discuss on your show. I'm not sure if you have ever done a program on people who deny that HIV is the cause of AIDS, but recently there was a THREE PART interview in 'Today's Chiropractic Lifestyle' magazine promoting this theory. Here are the links:



www.todayschiropractic.com/issues/2006/oct_nov/bull.html

www.todayschiropractic.com/issues/2006/oct_nov/bull_02.html

www.todayschiropractic.com/issues/2006/oct_nov/bull_03.html



'Today's Chiropractic Lifestyle' is published by Life University in Marietta, Georgia. It is where I attended chiropractic college. While at chiro college, I was misinformed about almost every public health topic you can imagine. This article above is a good example of chiropractic misinformation and seems to contain almost every 'HIV denialist' argument available today.



I am happy to no longer be a quack and enjoy learning about science and reality from your podcast. Keep up the good work!



Jeff Jones, D.C. (Life University class of 2001)

Tokyo, Japan

High Tech Dowsing I have begun listening to your show very recently, and I'm trying to catch up on them.



Tell Rebecca Watson that I got her skepchicks calendar yesterday, and after paging through it, I'm satisfied in a great investment.



Anyway, on to the secondary reason for this message.



I'd like you to take a look at this, and maybe see if there's more information about this out there: http://www.carteblanche.co.za/Display/Display.asp?Id=3233



There was another article, published over a year ago: http://www.sabcnews.com/south_africa/general/0,2172,93664,00.html



To me, it sounds like some kind of futuristic method of dowsing. The only positive results I've heard about this is from the articles, and they are obviously anecdotal. If the only evidence that it works is anecdotal evidence, should it be discounted? Is it too early to dismiss this, or should we give them time to come up with actual experimental data?



Thanks for your time,

Matt Frederickson

South Dakota, USA