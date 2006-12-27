Podcast #75 - December 27th, 2006
2006 Year in Review: Join the Skeptics' Guide host and the rogues as they look back at the year in science, skepticism, and podcasting.
2006 Year in Review
- 2006 Year in Review SGU host, Steven Novella, and the skeptical rogues look back at 2006. They review the highlights of the show over the past year, the most amazing scientific discoveries, keep score on Science or Fiction, and even give a peek at the future of the Skeptics Guide.
Quote of the Week
- Quote “Creationists make it sound as though a ‘theory’ is something you dreamt up after being drunk all night.”
- Isaac Asimov