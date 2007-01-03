Salt Lamps Hi guys!



I've been listening to the podcast for several months now and enjoy it immensely.



I received the most ridiculous present for Christmas this year and immediately thought of the skeptic's guide. My brother's girlfriend got the entire family Himalayan Salt Lamps. At first I thought it was just another funky looking light fixture. But upon reading the included pamphlet I was bombarded by the most pseudo-science I've ever personally encountered in my entire life. I've included scans for your enjoyment but my personal favorite how it 'can reorganize the epidermal layer of our skin'. You can imagine my horror when I learned the girlfriend is actually the one who wrote the pamphlet and sells the lamps for $25 a piece. On the bright side, it's a decent light and I enjoy joking that it's one of the Sankara Stones from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.



Keep up the great work

Joe

Indiana





Review article of ionizers and asthma: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/entrez/query.fcgi?db=pubmed&cmd=Retrieve&dopt=AbstractPlus&list_uids=12917939&query_hl=3&itool=pubmed_docsum

UFO's Dear All,



Is there any UFO story that is worth considering or pursuing? If such story exists, then there may be room for (skeptic) dreams that we sometimes need.



Thank you for this very much enriching and entertaining show.



Warm regards,



Philippe Chartouni

Lebanon



Recent UFO Flap: www.chicagotribune.com/classified/automotive/columnists/chi-0701010141jan01,0,5874175.column?coll=chi-newsnationworldiraq-hed



French Space Agency releases UFO data: www.newscientist.com/blog/space/

I just found this site and thought I'd pass it along as its very funny.



I hope you haven't seen it before.



Keep up the good work.



Simon

Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada



www.intelligent-forces.com/

