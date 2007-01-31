The Whole God Thing

I enjoy your podcast, and listen regularly. Other than Perry's persistently whiney complaints about things clearly over his head (though, I know, he's a 'personality'), your crew seems like a decent, balanced bunch. In particular, Steven's breadth and depth gives credibility to the whole affair.



Other than my observations of dubious merit, I do have a question: I have enjoyed riding the recent tidal wave of interest generated by Dawkin's 'God Delusion' and Harris' 'Letter To ...', and read both with nodding head. (I'm most of the way through Harris' 'The End of Faith', a great companion/compliment to 'The God Delusion', btw).



After reading Dawkin's book, though, I felt dissatisfied with his refutation of the ontological arguments for the existence of God. (E.G., the one that begins 'Can you imagine a being such that there is no greater being...He must be real b/c that's greater still' I spare you the full argument, as I trust you know it. If not, consult the text and/or the web). He essentially dismisses them as simply 'prestidigitation' without really going into adequate detail (from my point of view) as to why. Now, these arguments seem to lack common sense to me, but greater minds than mine - and, dare I say, Dawkin's - have wrestled at length with these constructions, including logician Bertrand Russell's formidable grey matter. I'd love a more complete exploration of them, and their weakness(es).



So, the question: Do you think you might pause your witty banter for sufficient time to tackle so weighty a topic, and provide a more compelling refutation of these 'God Proofs'?



(And, I trust you read my jibes as they were written: tongue planted firmly in cheek)



Cheers,



'Skip' Tickol

Albania





The ontological argument: www.philosophyofreligion.info/ontological.html