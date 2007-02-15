Podcast #82 - February 15th, 2007
TAM 5 Interviews Part IV with Christopher Hitchens and South Parks Matt Stone; News Items: Psychic Healer, Score 1 for Evolution in Kansas, Paranormal Research Center Closes, Monkey Feng Shui; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Parents Trust 'Psychic Healer' Parents Trust 'Psychic Healer' over Doctors for Daughter with Brain Tumor
www.dailytidings.com/2007/0210/stories/0210_cancer.php
- Kansas Science Guidelines Kansas repeals science guidelines questioning evolution
http://www.cnn.com/2007/EDUCATION/02/14/evolution.debate.ap/index.html
- PEAR Closes Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research laboratory (PEAR) Closes
www.princeton.edu/~paw/archive_new/PAW06-07/04-1108/notebook.html
- LA Zoo Hires Fung Shui Consultant Los Angeles Zoo Hires Fung Shui Consultant
http://realtime.com/realtime_news/rt_offbeat/13462326_zoo_pays_feng_shui_expert_to_aid_monkeys_.html?pageid=nandu.category-top&pageregion=A4
TAM Interviews Part IV
- TAM Interviews Part IV The Amazing Meeting Interviews Part IV
This week:
Christopher Hitchens
and South Park creator Matt Stone
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction A new study suggests that chimpanzees have been crafting and using stone tools for thousands of years.
- Question #2 Science Newly published article claims to have resolved Einstein's famous twin paradox.
- Question #3 Science Researchers have begun studying the use of magnets to correct sunken chest deformity.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle
Identify the number sequence:
0.0, 2.6, 23.4, 25.2, 3.1, 26.7, 97.8, 28.3
Last Week's Puzzle
Explain the following sequence:
10, 1, 5, 25, 50
Answer: American coinage from smallest to largest
Winner: Jared Zimmerman
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'I believe in evidence. I believe in observation, measurement, and reasoning, confirmed by independent observers. I'll believe anything, no matter how wild and ridiculous, if there is evidence for it. The wilder and more ridiculous something is, however, the firmer and more solid the evidence will have to be.'
- Issac Asimov, his reply to the question 'Don't you believe in anything?'