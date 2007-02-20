Psychics on Oprah

Thanks for reading my email. I'm a long time listener, first time writer. I was at the computer today, and I overheard a commercial on tv for Psychics on Oprah. Being a sane person, I normally wouldn't watch it, but I've grown to love the Talkshow Psychic bashing on your show. So, I was watching the show, and John Edward came on and started discussing his 'conversations' with spirits/energies from the 'other side'. So Oprah chimed in with 'I need to be skeptical for the audience, where is this other side?' So he replies with well you have to think about it this way, 'where is the internet?' and Oprah just goes along with 'Oh now I get it'. Needless to say I immediately wanted to rip my hair out. First of all Oprah is about as skeptical as Jell-O is meat, secondly the internet clearly exists, I can prove with a pen and paper, not to mention it physically exists as a joint effort between a few million computers or as some politicians think is a 'series of tubes'. I'm utterly disgusted that this stuff is nationally televised. I wasn't sure if anyone on the show got a chance to watch it, and I would like to hear what anyone has to say in response to the show. Thanks for your time. Take care.



Justin Troupe

Lancaster, PA





