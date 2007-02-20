Podcast #83 - February 21st, 2007
TAM5 Interviews Part V: with Julia Sweeney, Richard Wiseman and The Onion Editor Scott Dickers; News Items: Angels Voices, New JFK Footage, Bigfoot Foot; Your E-mails and Questions: Psychics on Oprah, Zodiac Insurance; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Angels Caught on Tape wnd.com/news/article.asp?ARTICLE_ID=54271
- New footage of JFK in Dallas released news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20070219/pl_nm/kennedy_footage_dc
- Bigfoot Foot Debunked www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/02/20/AR2007022001343.html
Questions and E-mails
- Psychics on Oprah Dear Skeptics,
Thanks for reading my email. I'm a long time listener, first time writer. I was at the computer today, and I overheard a commercial on tv for Psychics on Oprah. Being a sane person, I normally wouldn't watch it, but I've grown to love the Talkshow Psychic bashing on your show. So, I was watching the show, and John Edward came on and started discussing his 'conversations' with spirits/energies from the 'other side'. So Oprah chimed in with 'I need to be skeptical for the audience, where is this other side?' So he replies with well you have to think about it this way, 'where is the internet?' and Oprah just goes along with 'Oh now I get it'. Needless to say I immediately wanted to rip my hair out. First of all Oprah is about as skeptical as Jell-O is meat, secondly the internet clearly exists, I can prove with a pen and paper, not to mention it physically exists as a joint effort between a few million computers or as some politicians think is a 'series of tubes'. I'm utterly disgusted that this stuff is nationally televised. I wasn't sure if anyone on the show got a chance to watch it, and I would like to hear what anyone has to say in response to the show. Thanks for your time. Take care.
Sincerely,
Justin Troupe
Lancaster, PA
Oprah survey on the paranormal
www2.oprah.com/tows/intheworks/tows_works_belief.jhtml
- Zodiac Insurance Guys, you are such a breath of fresh air. I've been enjoying your current and past podcasts ever since the day I stumbled upon them in iTunes.
Now for my question: I happen to think (as I know you all do) that the zodiac signs are a pile of crap. How then can you explain the article which I link to below? Apparently Allstate did a study which searched for correlations between frequency of collisions and the birthdate of the driver. As it turns out, Aries is the best sign to be, and Virgo is the worst, and the others all fall somewhere in between.
money.aol.com/insurance/auto/canvas3/_a/stars-and-cars-the-best-and-worst/20061108133409990002
Aside from dismissing the study completely, how would you explain such a correlation? It makes no sense to me whatsoever! Is it perhaps a case of self-fulfilling prophecy?
Thanks for a great podcast, and keep up the great work.
John Di Bartolo
New York City, USA
Article on Astrology Data Mining
abcnews.go.com/Technology/story?id=2890150&page=1
TAM V Interviews Part V
- TAM V Interviews Part V The Amazing Meeting Interviews Part V
with Julia Sweeney
Richard Wiseman
and Scott Dickers - Editor in Chief of The Onion
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction New study finds that older adults make better eyewitnesses in that they have a more accurate assessment of the accuracy of their own memories.
- Question #2 Science New research shows how bacteria can be used to protect buildings from earthquakes.
- Question #3 Science New study demonstrates for the first time that some birds are able to anticipate future needs and plan accordingly.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle Last Week's Puzzle
Identify the number sequence:
0.0
2.6
23.4
25.2
3.1
26.7
97.8
28.3
Answer: Axial Tilt of the planets of the solar system
Winner: Mike from the boards
This Week's Puzzle
Because I do not hope to know
This mystery at this late hour
Because I do not think
Because I shall not know
Once thought to fuel this power
Was alcohol, which I cannot drink
Because I can not know
Why it doesnt happen to tree or flower
Perhaps this bad habit is the link
Because I refuse to know
My impulsive human reaction seem dour
And whatever bits remain, boy, it sure does stink
What am I describing?
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Aquarius is a miscellaneous set of stars all at different distances from us, which have no connection with each other except that they constitute a (meaningless) pattern when seen from a certain (not particularly special) place in the galaxy (here).'
Richard Dawkins