Just a quick comment. Lowell Observatory is at Flagstaff, AZ, not in New Mexico. Jim Fitzl Eau Claire, WI Gentle People, First let me say that I thoroughly enjoy your podcast and I have turned my wife onto it also. It is the only podcast that she listens to without fail each week. Now to the topic of my email. I was acquainted with Clyde Tombaugh, the discover of Pluto. He was a long time faculty at New Mexico State University (where I am a member of the Department of Economics). Mr. Tombaugh was much beloved and revered resident of New Mexico for many years. My favorite story involves inviting him to speak to a student honor society that I advized. Despite his very advanced age, he agreed. He arrived toting an oxygen tank. It was obvious that he could not hear despite hearing aids and that he was nearly blind. I thought that a disaster was in the making and that there was no way that he could give the promised keynote speach. But my fear was unwarranted. He in fact gave a wonderful half-hour speech full of antidotes and jokes. By the end of the speech, he had the students eating out of his hand. The essences of his speech was to use his life story to inspire others to a life of inquiry and science. The recent memorial by the New Mexico legislature was not an attempt to redefine the use of the term 'planet' by scientist but rather an attempt to honor a marvelous educator who used his fame to the benefit of the students of New Mexico. Chris Erickson Department of Economics New Mexico State University

Herbal Remedies

I started listening about the beginning of the year and I have gone back to he beginning and I am up to episode 30. I really enjoyed the combination of your medical expertise and skeptical outlook as you discussed toxins.



My mother-in-law, a Southern Baptist, has a non-accredited PhD in herbal medicine. You can see where our world views don't match up well with me being a scientifically minded atheist-agnostic.



She is very much the missionary for both theology as well as alternative medicine. Not only is she a true believer in herbal medicine she also practices applied kinesiology and iridology for diagnosing any and all diseases. When I confront her with my basic medical knowledge, she goes off on a rant about a conspiracy in the medical profession to suppress the truth only motivated to make money. I know I can do little to change her mind, but I would like to protect my family's heath and wallets.



I have head you address chiropractic and acupuncture. Would you be willing to do a show addressing herbal medicine as well as applied kinesiology and iridology?



I am also interested in a contraption where you stick your feet in a tub of water and they apply an electric current and the water turns black. This allegedly pulls the toxins out of your body. I have found references to this as ion detox and as aqua detox.



I have found some wonderful information at Skepdic and Quackwatch. I would appreciate any other sites which may help me mount counter arguments.



I have recently come out of the skeptical closet and your show has made a difference in my ability to articulate many of my thoughts.



Thank you for a wonderful show.



Michael Vogler

Denver, CO

