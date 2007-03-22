PETA After listening to #87, i have two issues:

1. painting all animal right activests with a single brush

2. PETA wants all pets released



as for #1, i am a longtime vegan and animal rights activist, and i completely against the ALF and whatever organization that guy is from who wants to euthanize the bear cub. He speaks only for himself and maybe his organization. i can not find one mention of the name of his group. i am surprised you guys are falling into the same trap as MSM and reporting this as he represents all of the animal activists.



for #2, please site where you got that information from. all i can find was anti-PETA websites that make that claim and nothing to back it up. here is the FAQ i found on petas website, and look and answer #1:

http://www.peta.org/about/faq-comp.asp

it seems like they are more against puppy mills and cruelty to domesticated animals, and not the release of your pet dog or cat into the wild.



how many logical errors and falicies were created in this podcast?



i am writing this because i am a big fan of your show (yes, even Perry *can* be funny sometimes), but i was really dissapointed in the handling of this issue.



thank you,

Adam G.

Philadelphia, PA



GM Food Hello,

I have been trying to do research into the big debate over the safety of GM foods. In my research I have failed to find many reliable resources that aren't motivated by political agendas. Are some of them safe? Most of them safe? Are there many that are confirmed dangerous? If you can link or talk about any studies that test food safety with GM crops it would be greatly appreciate it!



Love your show,



Sean Safken

Denver, CO

