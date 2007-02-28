Chiropractic Confusion Dear Skeptics,



The interview with David Seaman, DC, has left me confused. When I was a kid and my parents took me to the Chiropractor, I thought he was just a doctor who specialized in the back. Since then I've heard about the woo-woo origins of Chiropractic, and figured that all chiropractors were quacks.



I think I learned from the interview that modern Chiropractors are physical therapists who specialize in bones and muscles of the back, and that the woo-woo chiropractors are to chiropractic what homeopaths are the pharmacology. But if that's the case, why wasn't that emphasized during the interview; why are modern Chiropractors still targets of the skeptical community?



I'm not saying that I believe in Chiropractic, but that maybe Chiropractic is not what we skeptics tend to believe it is. What you think?



Febo

Philadelphia, USA



Death Star Conspiracy Hi all,

Just thought you all might enjoy this send up of the 911 conspiracy theories:



www.websurdity.com/2007/02/28/uncomfortable-questions-was-the-death-star-attack-an-inside-job/



Matthew Kaplan

USA / France



Hugh Ross and Testable Creationism Hello all! Wonderful show. I look forward to your podcast every week. .



Steven, have you read Hugh Ross' 'testable model' regarding Creationism in his book 'Creation as Science'? This model is being shoved down my throat by my Creationist friend and, not being a scientist, I have no way to prove it right or wrong. I've chosen thus far to just smile and tell him I don't know enough about it; but I would love to know your thoughts as a skeptic and scientist.



I assume the model has not followed peer review, as it was released via a book. He does, however, have a credible education in physics and astronomy. Ross' education carries some real weight in an argument; but that doesn't make his theory correct.



Here are some links:

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugh_Ross_(creationist)

www.reasons.org/resources/apologetics/testablecreationsummary.shtml



What are your thoughts?



Thank you and good job all!

Greg Lloyd

US





Dr. Novella's blog entry about this: www.theness.com/neurologicablog/default.asp?Display=80

