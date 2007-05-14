Podcast #95 - May 16th, 2007
Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast; News Items:Scientology vs the BBC, Rosie and 9-11, Star Kids, Multivitamins and Cancer; Your E-mails and Questions: Moo UFO; Science or Fiction; Skeptical Puzzle
News Items
- Scientology vs the BBC news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/programmes/panorama/default.stm
- More Rosie and 9-11 newsbusters.org/node/12748
- Star Kids www.agoracosmopolitan.com/home/Frontpage/2007/05/14/01564.html
- Multivitamins and Cancer www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2007-05/jotn-mu051007.php
Questions and E-mails
- Moon UFO I wanted to hear that you take on this video is:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rc7mkHtuLOs
Since it's still fairlly a new video at youtube, I couldn't find any hard information on the video and it's credibility, and I didn't see any reason to give it any (credibility).
A few red flags poped-up, but I would like to hear what your opinions on it are before listing them (and I'm sure you will probably also see them and more). Russian rocket? CGI? Just a very strange rock? Real Aliens?
Congrats on a great show, keep up the great work.
Petrucio
Brazil
Interview
- Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast www.astronomycast.com/
Fraser Cain
In addition to co-hosting Astronomy Cast, Fraser Cain is the publisher of Universe Today, one of the most popular space and astronomy websites on the Internet. Fraser has been working in the software/Internet industry for the last 12 years, and was a partner in two software companies that are now traded publicly. He studied engineering at the University of British Columbia, and is currently completing his computer science degree. Fraser has written 3 books of his own and published a popular astronomy guide called What's Up 2006. He lives on Vancouver Island, off the West Coast of Canada.
Dr. Pamela L. Gay
A lifetime stargazer, Dr. Pamela L. Gay has followed her obsession to a profession. Today Pamela is a visiting assistant professor of Physics at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she teaches introductory physics and astronomy courses. Teaching by day, she works on astronomy data by night, teaming up with amateur astronomers who are expert observers to study variable stars. In between, she finds time to mentor students working on observational astronomy projects through Swinburne Astronomy Online. Podcasting is a creative outlet that brings together her love of astronomy with her passion for teaching, making staying current in an ever-changing field a fun endeavor. Pamela also maintains a blog at starstryder.com.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Science A new home buyer discovered the house's former owner mummified on the couch.
- Question #2 Science Molecular biologists have created a method for converting protein sequences into original musical compositions.
- Question #3 Fiction Neuroscientists have successfully induced artificial memories in a mammalian brain.
Skeptical Puzzle
- Puzzle This Week's Puzzle
Remember me for memory is our finest art.
In Einstein's steady thoughts I shared his greatest mistake in my simple way.
I was worlds apart from those who took me.
Removed from water, through flame I was transfigured to stone.
Leaving the aborning odour of SETI
Submitted by Angus Dorby
Last Week's Puzzle
In a skeptical context, if I've been cut up and cured, what has happened to me?
Answer: Acupunctured
Winner: no one
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'Great intellects are skeptical.'
- Friedrich Nietzsche 1844-1900, German Philosopher
Vote for Rebecca
