Interview with Fraser Cain and Pamela Gay from Astronomy Cast

Fraser Cain

In addition to co-hosting Astronomy Cast, Fraser Cain is the publisher of Universe Today, one of the most popular space and astronomy websites on the Internet. Fraser has been working in the software/Internet industry for the last 12 years, and was a partner in two software companies that are now traded publicly. He studied engineering at the University of British Columbia, and is currently completing his computer science degree. Fraser has written 3 books of his own and published a popular astronomy guide called What's Up 2006. He lives on Vancouver Island, off the West Coast of Canada.

Dr. Pamela L. Gay

A lifetime stargazer, Dr. Pamela L. Gay has followed her obsession to a profession. Today Pamela is a visiting assistant professor of Physics at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she teaches introductory physics and astronomy courses. Teaching by day, she works on astronomy data by night, teaming up with amateur astronomers who are expert observers to study variable stars. In between, she finds time to mentor students working on observational astronomy projects through Swinburne Astronomy Online. Podcasting is a creative outlet that brings together her love of astronomy with her passion for teaching, making staying current in an ever-changing field a fun endeavor. Pamela also maintains a blog at starstryder.com.

