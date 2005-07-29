China follow up

What a great pleasure it was to hear your guest Gareth's analysis of China. So often your show is bogged down with science, experts and facts. It's great to hear someone who ignores all that.



My wife, who is Chinese, said she thought Gareth was just repeating uninteresting stereotypes and generalizations. I told her that's because she hasn't learnt how to think analytically or creatively.



It's great that none of you questioned anything that Gareth said and you took it all at face value. It really ruins the show when you ask your guests for evidence or for their sources. Good thing you didn't bother to do that with Gareth. Having lived in China for 3 years, he is clearly an authority.



I now see that I've been wasting my time reading articles and books about Chinese culture. I didn't realise that all of the academics inside China are just making up their research and all the others are 'bought'. About time you guys had the courage to agree with someone who denies the relevance of all other research but their own (or better still, just ignores it).



Could you ask Gareth for his views on whether all Chinese people are bad drivers. And whether they are all good at maths.



And could you also ask him why he thinks Chinese people have such an incorrect view of the US. Could it be that they just take at face value anything that they hear that fits their stereotypes? At least you guys don't do that.



Alan Alanson

Please do not use my last name, I am a Foreign Service Officer and critical comments about China might come back to haunt me.



First things first, I love the show. I came across it back in January and have listened to all the previous podcasts. Listening to your podcast has actually made my commute something I look forward to.



The interview of Gareth Hayes brought back lots of memories of my five plus years in China. I speak Ch