On Episode #97 Perry incorrectly attributed the quote of the week to George Bernard Shaw, British playwright of some note. The quote would instead have been more correctly attibuted to George Bernard Shaw, IRISH playwright of some note. (And, interestingly, the only person ever to be awarded both a Nobel prize and an Oscar.)



Liam Kidney (An outraged Irish listener)



Lunar Effect Fox news just reported that police presence will be increased in Brighton because of increase in violent crimes during the full moon. This was reiterated in reports in BBC news (news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/kent/6723911.stm) which site a 1998 study and another German study in 2000... I am still a bit skeptical (A 3 month study seems a little too short to come to any conclusions).

Good skeptical overview of the lunar effect

Study referenced in BBC article

Recent negative study of lunar effect on behavior

I just found the podcast and I love it. I haven't had time to hear all of them so if this has already been covered then please dismiss. I've been reading about several 'healing' techniques and almost all of them come with the possible side effect of what's called a 'Healing Crisis' or 'Herxheimer Reaction'. The claim is that your body is flushing out so many toxins that you become ill because of it. I would love to hear what you think of this.



