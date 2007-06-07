Rods

I would love for skeptics guide to cover 'rods'. Some people believe they are a flying creature as yet unknown to most of science. A Los Angeles news program can be viewed here:



video.google.com/videoplay?docid=-4569858645044577004&q=rods&hl=en



Of course the immediate idea is that these are artifacts of video cameras. I was frustrated that the crew didn't just film the phenomenon with two cameras and sync the footage. From that you could pretty quickly and imply determine if the event was in the camera or in the world. If it's in the world, you could determine size and speed from triangulating the two signals if you just recorded how far the cameras were from each other. It doesn't take much to really narrow down this kind of thing, and it's frustrating to see people

Anyway, if you guys could discuss it, that could be a fun topic.



As always, you do great podcasts.



Matt Dick





Wikipedia rods entry: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rod_(cryptozoology)

Debunking site reproducing 'rod' pictures: www.opendb.com/sol/bugs.htm

