Shut Up, It's Called Soccer
For those of you who don’t know me personally, I get pretty excited when the World Cup rolls around. I also get especially psyched for the Women’s World Cup (still the real world cup) because it’s always nice to have your country have a shot at winning. Also, it’s always nice to watch players who don’t fake as many injuries as the men do. There will probably be plenty of real injuries this time around though, as the women will be playing these matches on turf, a much nastier medium than natural grass.
That being said, soccer season always brings up an old argument I have with my international, and especially British, friends who sneer derisively over my use of the word soccer instead of “football.” Luckily, I’m a good friend and I educate them on the history of the naming convention of this sport we so love, and thought I would share with all of you.
As the game of kicking random objects around outside evolved into organized sport, there came two differnet sets of rules, split by 1863. One where you could also use your hands, called “rugby football,” and one where you couldn’t, called “association football.” By 1871, the new British Football Association wrote rules for these two games which were then referred to as “rugger” and……. “soccer.” As these games spread across the pond to the US, Harvard and Yale picked up rugby as the players enjoyed using their hands more; the rules evolved and eventually modern American football was born, based in rugby football tradition.
The wikipedia article on the subject contains old links, but suggests that the reason football is called football refers to the fact that it is played on-foot, not ‘exclusively with your feet.’
So ha. 1) soccer is not only not incorrect, it is the original word, 2) (American) football is a legitimate sport and likely legitimately named.
I look forward to the US Women’s Soccer team victory in the 2015 FIFA World Cup.
107 Responses to Shut Up, It’s Called Soccer
So, argument from antiquity? Lots of original names for things are not used any longer, but your point is still sound. Whatever the logic, soccer is clearly and unambiguosly the game we love.
Soccer was the “original” but it was originally called associated football. Kind of ruin your own argument there don’t you?
You’re not understanding the point. Brits always rail on the Americans for calling football… football. They say that football is a game with feet, which we call soccer. Turns out the UK people who whine to Americans can suck it. They play it as ‘well it’s always been football!’ Yes and no. I’ve even had friends saying it’s dumb to call it soccer. Well, that name was given by… THEM. So… it’s just a way to shut up the UK kids who rail on Americans for using American terms for soccer/football, when we’re using them exactly as they were intended.
Arguments form antiquity are a problem when logic is involved. For something arbitrary like how to refer to a sport, especially when the wannabe-meticulous-folks are attempting to use an argument from authority anyway as their baseline, it stands just fine 🙂
I know citing logical fallacies is super cool, but in an etymological argument the original meaning of the word isn’t an argument from antiquity.
Sooo…since we’re dealing with facts here, you are actually incorrect when you mention the 2015 Women’s World Cup being played “on turf”.I’m sure that you are aware that turf is natural grass, and this World Cup is definitely NOT being played on turf.
I’m sure you’re unaware that in sports, turf refers to artificial grass.
http://www.thefreedictionary.com/turf
a. A surface layer of earth containing a dense growth of grass and its matted roots; sod.
b. An artificial substitute for such a grassy layer, as on a playing field.
I am Brazilian, and I hate “futebol” as we call it here. All around the world we have words close to “football” to name what you insist on calling soccer because its the second name it got (not the original, according to your own text, sorry – the original is association football).
But, as usual, USA people do things in the opposite direction of the whole world, but it’s everybody else who need to change (hello metric system).
By the way, this “on foot” reason is stupid. Most sports are played on foot, makes no sense at all.
If your references are from such long ago, lets keep in mind that England had no relevance in the founding of FIFA or any other football organization of the time. Totally irrelevant.
Except you JUST said that almost a decade before it was called soccer it was called association football. And a decade before THAT, the oldest football club was created. Thanks for making us Americans look even more arrogant, though. We really needed the help… Great title.
You’d better inform UEFA and FIFA.
FIFA is actually right, it stands for Federation Internationale de Football Association which is French for International Federation of Association Football.
And why tell only UEFA? OFC, CONMEBOL, AFC and CAF all have it wrong too. Ironically, the only confederation that gets the name right is CONCACAF
I, uh, don’t think you actually did your reading on this one.
So it was originally called association football, which then morphed into soccer and then morphed back into football for the majority of the world, but soccer is the correct definition? Not really following this from either a fluidity of language perspective or from antiquity perspective as it definitely was football before soccer. Asser would be more ‘correct’ anyways. Soccer took its root from asSOCiation football and then had the -er thrown on in the same manner that rugger was created as a term for rugby
sorry but as you yourself say Rugby FOOTBALL and Association FOOTBALL these are the real names of the sports, the term Rugger i have heard, never heard anyone from England call it Soccer, just me personally, but either way the game is called FOOTBALL you cant use local slang as a name for a game, if so American Football would be known the world over as Girls Rugby
well… and how often in how many sources has it been called footie before that?
You might have a point… but why don’t you call Rugby ‘Rugger’ then.
As you don’t, argument denied.
Rugby is indeed a old and great game. Played by men and women who like a tough physical game, including hard knocks, rough and tumble. Where as football is played by over paid prima donnas, that wear pads and helmets because someone might get hurt.
My suspicion is that the armour that the Americans wear only leads to more injures, particularly head injuries.
Just a minute…:)
It’s called soccer because when it was being played by the posh boys from top universities in England back in 1800 something , they referred to it as ‘assoc’ – nickname for the association football. So a nick name ‘Assoc’ evolved into ‘soccer’ and such as most things, things change in America. But it has always been known as football.
Although I’m sure this is true, I will never refer to it as Soccer, because…Its football 😛
It isn’t from antiquity. The name “soccer” was used in England until fairly recently. It wasn’t until about the 1970’s that it began to be perceived as an “American” term. The term ‘football” tends to mean the most popular form locally – depending on where you are, it could mean Gaelic football, rugby, Aussie football, American football, or soccer.
American football was also called”gridiron football” in its infancy to help differentiate.
“Association football is simply known as football in most of the countries, except where other codes of football are dominant, including: the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, where it is known as soccer.”
Largely related to location, Football has been referred to for centuries, soccer, not so much, it may not have been the exact same rules in the past, but most things evolve.
• Football was played in Ireland in 1308, with a documented reference to John McCrocan, a spectator at a “football game” at Newcastle, County Down being charged with accidentally stabbing a player named William Bernard.[32]
• In 1314, Nicholas de Farndone, Lord Mayor of the City of London issued a decree banning football in the French used by the English upper classes at the time. A translation reads: “[f]orasmuch as there is great noise in the city caused by hustling over large foot balls
• In 1363, King Edward III of England issued a proclamation banning “…handball, football, or hockey; coursing and cock-fighting, or other such idle games”,[34] showing that “football” — whatever its exact form in this case — was being differentiated from games involving other parts of the body, such as handball.
• a pair of “football boots” was ordered by King Henry VIII of England in 1526.[36]
• women playing a form of “football” was first described in 1580 by Sir Philip Sidney in one of his poems: “[a] tyme there is for all, my mother often sayes, When she, with skirts tuckt very hy, with girles at football playes.”[37]
Nevertheless, and as our American cousins should be abundantly aware recently, it’s FIFA which stands for Federation of International Football Associations and not FISA.
“This week marks the 141st anniversary of the historic McGill-Harvard rugby-football confrontation. The two-game series, played at Cambridge, Mass., May 14 and 15, 1874, were the first formal intercollegiate games of North American-style football.”
http://www.mcgillathletics.ca/news/2012/5/14/106694.aspx
So wait, since it was once nicknamed soccer that should also be used today? And despite your obvious logical fallacies, your sources consist of only wikipedia. Way to go, “skeptic”. You could say that handball is also football, since it’s played “on-foot”. At least FOOTBALL is played with only your feet and has a ball. American football can boast neither merit…
1)First its called football, then soccer briefly, then football again (A term used by the majority of the world to this day). And your argument is….its called soccer?
2) Just because you too happen to have a vagina, doesnt mean the womens world cup is the “real world cup” (whatever the hell that means).
3) I concede the point about there being less injuries In the womens version.
On the other hand, you should respect an entity’s right to define itself. Otherwise you’re like those people tweeting “Sorry, I’m still going to call you Bruce.”
Don’t forget about us Canadians, eh! We have our similar to the U.S. brand of football (CFL) & our Toronto Argonauts are the oldest sports franchise in North America
Your research applies only to the inglish language and it’s conflicts as what to call it, “around the the world” it has been called football way before that, it is know in the Spanish speaking and others as “balonpie” translated as football any other and as such they use it, “soccer” didn’t catch up until later.
try assosiation football. But look it up before FIFA cook the books and the ink runs.
*cough* natural grass IS ‘turf’ *cough*
He was thinking of Astroturf (plastic grass).
Turf refers to short cut or manicured grass, flattened with a heavy roller. Otherwise it’s called lawn if all you do is mow it, and long grass if you don’t.
And soccer is a sub class of football.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_types_of_football
This could explain the misunderstanding.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronic_traumatic_encephalopathy
Actually, it’s more likely called soccer because players spent almost as much time ‘socking’ each other as playing the game. The more acceptable explanation was probably invented later to remove the some of the more violent connotations as the game became popular, and to give it a bit more class.
It was stretching it a bit claiming it originated from ‘association football’, you may as well have said it was named because the players wore long socks. Or, even because of the title ‘Standards Of Conduct Code, Explanation of Rules’ appeared in one or more of the earliest sets of official football club rules.
History is a work in progress, we rewrite or ignore the embarrassing parts. And like to romanticise history to make it more interesting, inventing new bits to smooth out the rough edges and contradictions. We label heroes and villains, find intrigue and conspiracy, romance and tragedy. Then call it “the official history” with a knowing nod (and possibly a wink). And overlooking the wild guesswork… I mean creative interpretations of history’s garbage. Can you imagine the conclusions of future archaeologists excavating your local tip a thousand years from now? Eeew.
Well, lad. In the present days the use of both names is very cleary distinguished: geographically. You don’t call it “soccer” in its home (UK). You call it football there. You call it soccer in America. It’s not about where the names came from nor about the way they used to be used, it’s about how they’re used nowadays. For me, “football” means old continent’s football. Worldwide football. The real, football. Soccer means “MLS” (USA’s football) and that (American soccer), mate, sucks.
Going by your own logic,
if rugby = rugby/rugger football = football,
soccer = soccer football = football.
You’ve explained away the foot part of it, by explaining that its played on foot, which applies equally to soccer.
But the ball part, though. Soccer’s actually played with a ball, so it has more claim to the word.
Why can’t we just call them football and handegg?
I find the expression ‘handegg’ disrespectful. I prefer the term NAOball (North American Oval ball).
So, the original name was “association football”. Got it!
No – the term “Soccer” was never anything like an official term. It was used by guys (always guys, girls did not play it then) in very posh school like Eton. Think the poshest British accent you have ever heard and then get a bit posher. It was a name used by upper class twits – usually in a derogatory way too as all their posh schools played “Rugger”, which real people called just called Rugby.
So sorry you are wrong – it’s not called Soccer, except by Americans and upper class twits. It’s call football – end of debate. 🙂
A simple Wikipedia search tells me that all of your “facts” are of very doubtful authenticity. You also omitted the facts that could prove you wrong. All this from a look at a single wiki page and its sources.
The (American) football name gets a pass begause it is played on foot? As opposed to what, polo? Or ice skating? The fact remaigns that (Americain) football has a scant few seconds per game wherr foot and ball arre used togethar. Contrasted with (soccar) football, wherr they are constantly in use. Which more appropriately deserves the name? (Amerigan) football should adopt a similarly descriptive name – Handegg.
Hahahahahaha so your source is Wikipedia hahahaha wow you’re a ‘smart’ cookie!! The name of the sport is football. There are many types of sport that share the same name however morons in the USA call it soccer because heaven forbid you guys use the correct term for anything!!
Soccer, as well ad rugger are nicknames for football and rugby respectively, which originally was, and still is, football. “soccer” is the original football in which first rugby football was born from and then later on American Football as well as others, Ausie Rules Football for example. In summary, shut up, its called football
but… you forget Canadian football, which is as old as the American variation…
If it is, it’s not a fallacious argument from antiquity. If the argument is “you changed the name. Don’t blame those who didn’t,” then “antiquity” is entirely valid.
The easiest way to appease everyone: one is association football (soccer) and the other is gridiron football.
Europeans often say “American football” to clarify, but that doesn’t work because there’s also Canadian football, which is a slightly different form of gridiron football.
People who smugly say “handegg” are obnoxious and ignorant. By their logic, hockey should be stickpuck, tennis should be racquetball, badminton should be raqcetshuttlecock, golf should be clubball, and several spots should be handball apart from the one that already is.
They love to claim “Every country but the U.S. calls it football!” Nonsense. Most countries with English-speaking majorities call it soccer, including: Canada, South Africa, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand. Surprised? Meanwhile, most non-English-speaking countries have simply transliterated football (i.e. fútbol) rather than a direct translation such as “bola de piedra.”
Conclusion? See my first line.
By that argument, we should call baseball ’rounders’, because they were regional variants of the same game and were invented in *drumroll* … England. Or we can go even further back and call it ‘stoolball’ after the even earlier game they were both descended from.
Or we can just accept you are wrong, and that the term “football” has been used as the name of the game long before it was codified in 1863, as far back as the fourteenth century in fact:
In 1314, comes the earliest reference to a game called football when Nicholas de Farndone, Lord Mayor of the City of London issued a decree on behalf of King Edward II banning football. It was written in the French used by the English upper classes at the time. A translation reads: “[f]orasmuch as there is great noise in the city caused by hustling over large foot balls [rageries de grosses pelotes de pee] in the fields of the public from which many evils might arise which God forbid: we command and forbid on behalf of the king, on pain of imprisonment, such game to be used in the city in the future.”
King Edward III of England also issued such a declaration, in 1363: “[m]oreover we ordain that you prohibit under penalty of imprisonment all and sundry from such stone, wood and iron throwing; handball, football, or hockey; coursing and cock-fighting, or other such idle games”. It is noteworthy that at this time football was already being differentiated in England from handball, which suggests the evolution of basic rules. Between 1314 and 1667, football was officially banned in England alone by more than 30 royal and local laws.
From this article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medieval_football
Very nice post. As an Australian we use soccer. Not only do we have rugby league and rugby union codes, we also have AFL (australian rules football).All referred to as ‘footy’ depending on where you are in the country! P.S. May the Matildas finally win a game over the US today in the World Cup!
You say in your conclusion that soccer is the original word, established in 1871. Yet you say that when the sport split in 1863, it was called association football. How did 1871 come before 1863? By your own writing, association football is the original name.
Don’t want to soud rude Kate, but to me your argument seems like a justification for the typical north american egocentrism, where like 99% of the world calls it football, you keep calling it soccer but try to prove you’re right by “ancientness”. You could say the world is wrong using the metric system, since the imperial units are older. It’s an hyperbole, but I don’t think historical naming conventions can prove you right on this topic.
Being the country that invented the sport, we reserve the right to name it as we wish. You guys can have your American football, it’s a cool sport. I look forward to England’s Football team not doing as well as we once could.
By that logic, anyone who spells color without a U is wrong.
Yeah… tgos article sounds like total bs. Nfl sport then should be rugger not american football. It is a legit sport not a legit name. The begining of the article says it itsef. It is the sport of kicking things around
you just wrote that the first name was “assosiation football” and then “referred” as soccer , your whole argument is flawed… plus american football is a copy game , it’s just rugby with armor and a stupid pass forward
That’s like someone still calling Baseball, “Base.” Even though the rules changed yet again after it was known as that. Which you so conveniently left out of the end of this article.
Isn’t just about every sport played on foot? So technically lots of sports are football.
Of course you know that languages are ever-changing things. And very often it is not the academic root of a term who ends up as the accepted correct term. More often, it is the term that is more widely used which ends up as the correct one. In this case, football is by far tje most widely used name for “soccer”
Never would’ve guessed that the word “soccer” comes from “ASSOCiation.”
http://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/soccer
It shouldn’t be surprising… “asSOCiation”.
When pronouncing “association” there’s no ‘k’ sound. “Asser” would make more sense.
Or perhaps we’ve been pronouncing soccer wrong as “socker” when it should be pronounced “soser.”
Actually it makes sense. The standard abbreviation for association is assoc., pronounced “asock.”
And soccer is a derivation of assoc.
Oh dear – don’t use Wikipedia to try and validate your claims. That’s a ‘schoolboy error’ – as they say in football. But I’ll humour you – you say that the word ‘soccer’ stems from, ‘association football’. So it was called football before it was called soccer yes?
Yes, the term “soccer” was initiated in Britain, but was considered of poor taste even then. Francis Tabor wrote to the New York Times stating that: “It seems a thousand pities that in reporting Association football matches THE NEW YORK TIMES, in company with all the other newspapers, should persistently call the game “Socker.” In the first place, there is no such word, and in the second place, it is an exceedingly ugly and undignified one.”
The issue is not really that if the term was or not invented in the USA (although, much of its current disdain is attributed to it), but, at least for me, is that even though the vast majority of the world calls it “football”, much like the metric system, it appears that Americans just won’t bother using the same terms as everybody else.
Unfortunately, this projects an image of Americans being stubborn and having a self-imposed aura of being above everybody: “there’s us and then the rest”. I’m not saying that this is true (I don’t know enough Americans to make such a judgement), but from afar, these little things are taken symbolically as confirmation of that image.
Just about every OTHER country in the world calls it football or voetbal or something that combines the word of foot and ball.
I’m from Ireland – right beside the UK – and we call it soccer too.
In Ireland, ‘football’ refers to Gaelic Football, one off the country’s national sports.
As Australia plays a game that is derived from Gaelic Football, I’m sure they also have a similar distinction.
There is one flaw with that. Every country that has the World’s major leagues call it the same thing:
U.K.: Football
Spain: Fútbol
Germany: Fussball
Argentina: Futbol
Denmark: Fodbold
France: Football
Netherlands: Voetbal
Portugal: Futebol
Turkey: Futbol
The list goes on…
America does not have a major league (even though it’s called ‘Major League Soccer’) and I think this is why they are mad. They just want to be different but as usual they’re just wrong.
It’s ok though, the Aussies agree with you and we know how great Aussie ‘soccer’ is…
Japan: Sakkā
Do you believe everything you read on Wikipedia, you Americans are so gullible !
(FIFA /ˈfiːfə/; English: International Federation of Association Football)
The name of the INTERNATIONAL governing body of FOOTBALL says FOOTBALL. It’s even on the name.
It’s not British. It’s internationally called Football.
It’s also in your article 1863 “association football” (still used) 1871 “soccer”
Football was first and it’s still used all around the world. USA is not the world, USA is not even America.
Finally someone else knows it too! I’ve been telling people this for years. You got almost everything right, except for football being a legitimate sport. The only legitimate sports are soccer, hockey, and rugby (and maybe basketball if you want to include boring sports).
Seems a bit of a tenuous argument at best since you concede that soccer was only ever the colloquial term for the sport, and that this was derived from part of the name of the football association. This directly contradicts your assertion that soccer was “the original term”.
Besides, no-one partakes in a “rugger” world cup…
With your logic American Football shall not be called American Football but American Rugger. As you can read in the links you refer to yourself soccer is not the original word, the original word was just football, but to differentiate it from the rugby rules it was soon called football by association rules, or association football, soon abbreviated by the players to soccer, just like they abbreviated the rugby rules to rugger. So if you use soccer, you shall probably also use rugger 😉
So, first it was called “association football”, which was then changed to soccer, which has then been changed back to football – so soccer is the right one? What kind of convoluted logic is that?
Reading what you wrote, I understood that the name of the sport is “association football” and received the nickname of “soccer”. So both football and soccer are correct, as well as calling american football as simply football. No news around here.
It shouldve been called American Rugby instead after the fist word and Football instead of soccer from “soccer football” just because it makes more sense now.
You can call it what you want but if you want anyone in the rest of the entire planet to know what you’re talking about you might want to use the word that everyone but Americans and Canadians use – football.
If your reasoning behind American Football were correct than virtually ALL sports would be football.
The oldest Football code is Australian Rules Football. The current rules of the game can be traced back to 1858 with the original rules on display in Melbourne.
There were earlier football games played in Europe but none of those games developed into any of the modern games we know.
Soccer fans will claim that the ancient Chinese invented the game a few 1000 years ago when they kicked the heads of their enemies around after a battle. However, Aussie Rules can lay claim to being 50,000 years old as the kicking and marking (catching) component of the game was developed from Marngrook, a game played by Indigenous Australians using a stuffed possum skin as a ball.
Soccer fans will also argue that football refers to just kicking the ball while other codes handle the ball. The origins of the word football date back to medieval Europe where the aristocracy would play their games on horseback, while the peasants played on “foot”. Hence any ball game played on foot is “football” – even Baseball.
This also overlooks the fact that the original rules for Soccer allowed players to pick up the ball to dropkick it.
It fact that most countries are Soccer dictatorships where other football codes are held back. In the few countries that are football democracies, soccer usually is not the favoured code.
So do you have a problem with calling Rugby rugby? By your argument it should be called Rugger?
But since Soccer comes from Association Football, wouldn’t that mean by your own argument that the game is indeed football?
And by your own argument US Football should be named rugby, since it comes from rugby, in setad of taking on a name allready in use for football?
Language is liquid, and to most of the world football means a game played mostly by your feet, using a ball, to goals and 11 players on each team.
No argument from antiquity can change that fact.
In Norwegian and other Scandinavian languages (as well as German and probably some others) it’s actually called “fotball” or another derivative of football which, as you can see, is way closer to that than soccer. Personally I prefer football for “ballgame played with your feet”, but I fully understand that that is just my opinion.
I’ve never really watched “american football” that much, but from what I’ve seen it looks more like 10 seconds sprints followed by commercials…
Soccer is just a shortened name as was rugger, if you are to believe the story, so not the original name. You’ve done some serious cherry picking of data there, most unskeptikal of you. Football has been around longer than America has been America, therefore it is our word so you can’t pinch it. Football is still football and American football is still crap.
A disgruntled Englishman
Quote:
The wikipedia article on the subject contains old links, but suggests that the reason football is called football refers to the fact that it is played on-foot, not ‘exclusively with your feet.”
So, what about handball? It is not called like that, because the players sit on their hands. I think, the referral is rather arbitrary.
Your argument is not valid, as the game was called association football officially in 1863. The term ‘soccer’ was a common unofficial expression, which appeared about 20 years later. Therefore it can be used, but when you insist on calling your game football, there is the problem. Because what you play is more accurately described as “handegg”.
Why is this articular posted here?
It seems that the only purpose of this post is to stir up controversy by winding up 90% of the world and reinforcing the concept that Americans are arrogant enough to believe that they have the last word in everything.
Still the argument seems to be that “While it was called football first, we have decided to adopt the slang version as official, cause hey we are USA! Deal with it”
Which seems to have very little to do with scepticism. (with a “c” 😉
Yes, I´m pretty sure that soccer is the first name, thats why in Spain is called Fútbol, in Germany, France, Belgium… Do I need to continue? Don´t twist facts mate, reality will slap you in the face.
Ir is not entirely true that it is called “soccer”, it is a nickname from the corruption of “association”. The actual name is association football. By the same token American Football would be called “merica” and Aussie football would be “stralia” (or even “toria”, given it’s original name of Victorian Football). Whilst Rugby football is commonly abbreviated to “rugby” to distinguish it, Association football was abbreviated to just “football” as calling it just “association” would have been a bit odd. Soccer, like rugger (a word that does still get used sometimes), is a slang corruption and was never officially the title of the sport.
So Association Football is the original name but you’re still arguing that soccer is the authentic name and correct?
Hilarious.
Just admit that the whole world other than the US is correct this time.
Well, if *soccer* derives from Association, and American Football is what goes back to the rugby version *rugger*, then *football* is not the correct or incorrect word for either, really. (Though etymologies are a poor indicator of what the ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ use of a word is. If Y is used for X [in some place P], then it doesn’t matter whether it was used for Z at some point.)
What a load of nonsense …
American so-called “Football ” is a game in which the ball is hardly ever kicked (i.e. … in contact with the foot) …
In real Football the ball is in contact with the foot for most of the game ! …
That is why it is called FOOTball !
so you argue that it was originally called soccer by pointing out the fact that it wasn’t? What sort of logical fallacy is that? Not to mention when you talk about playing on turf when you really should make it clear that you mean artificial turf. Oh, I did mention it 😉
“By 1871, the new British Football Association wrote rules for these two games which were then referred to as “rugger” and……. “soccer.”
It was blatantly pointed out right there…
I expected more from a Skeptic’s guide article. Not only the title is aggresive (“Shut up”? What are we, children or educated adults?), but also there’s really no objective reason to claim “it’s called soccer” when the name of the game is Football Association, even by admision of the writer. This reads more like someone’s “trolling” than a serious article.
The majority of people in the world call it football, hence the term as more popularly used than soccer. Americans whining about the language they lifted, modified, and share with other English-speaking countries, and being complet uncompromising about Britishisms (read:’ stubborn) are tiresome and childish.
Call it what you like, but it’s still football to millions. Who is the one getting all upset, enough to devote an entire article, opening with an infantile title, and then claiming it’s the people who call it football who get irrational? Sheesh!
You are forgetting that languages changes in the majority use of its words ir expressions. Most people in the world this sport is called ‘football’, and they are playing this sport for a long time ago. You begin 15 years ago to actually play it and now you believe it belongs to you. I understand in USA you call it ‘soccer’ but not in the rest of world.
Actually the use of ‘soccer’ and ‘rugger’ clearly comes from public school usage. As a resident of the UK my whole life and played organised football from 11 to the age of 45 I have never heard a friend or team mate refer to the game as ‘soccer’, nor have I heard anyone refer to rugby as ‘rugger’ but if had been lucky and my parents had been wealthy enough for me to attend Charterhouse I would have.
Having said that, who gives a monkey’s?
FIFA = Fédération Internationale de Football Association
English translation: International Federation of Association Football
Soccer is just short for Association Football.
Hahaha. Remember that basketfooball. Or that tenisfootball. I mean there is a ball and they are on foot.
You know what they call Chinese food in China? Food.
You know what they call American Football in America? Football.
Always been known as Association Football with a world governing body named….FIFA, although given current issues surrounding FIFA, maybe we should disassociate ourselves from that particular organisation! In all international competitions the teams are known as football teams, otherwise USA Soccer team v England Football team may confuse some. Semantics aside I enjoy ‘normal’ footie as well as American Football.
I never researched history regarding where both names came from.
However I always assumed soccer came from the fact that the first balls were made of a sock filled with cloth.
Actually “soccer” was a term for the rules not the sport it self which was always association football.
Plus if you look at every single language in the world the word is football or translates directly into it.
The only 2 countries in the world who don’t have a football association are the USA and Canada and supposedly Canada are trying to move towards football as well seen as that’s what all their French speaking population use anyway.
1 – Actually football doesn’t make sense for the game you play in the USA, you use the FOOT just for only ONE move that is not even the way to get more points in the game, you actually play the ball with your feet like 0.98% of the time.
2 – Seems UK guys did wrong when they named “association football” as “soccer” (WHERE DID THEY GET THAT WORD ANYWAY?), you are correct, shame on them then.
3 – USA did the same mistake: America is a CONTINENT, USA is a country, the game you play in USA cannot be named “American Football” because its NOT played in all the American continent, only in USA and a couple of countries, stop using the America word the wrong way guys. Yes, people born in USA is American, but also people born in Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Brazil, etc are Americans, because America is a Continent!
Have a good day and good luck in the World Soccer/Association Football Cup haha
The UK guys got the word “soccer” from the word “association.” It’s a silly abbreviation.
“Foot-ball” may be a very old reference to ball games played by poor people on foot, as opposed to games like polo, played by wealthy people on horseback.
Apparently, deriving the word “soccer” from “association” is Oxford slang, the same way they shortened “breakfast” into “brekker.”
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxford_%22-er%22
Kind of how the Brits still shorten “football” into “footy” and “television” into “telly.”
…or “pregnant” into “preggers.”
And by the wat…. pretty much no-one in the rugby world talks about “rugger”. They talk about “league” and “union” as there are two kinds of rugby football.
You argument about “soccer” is, frankly pretty pathetic. It’s football. Deal with it.
Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football. CONCACAF
Go home Yanke, take your lemonball and stickball “sports”, and leave our beloved FOOTBALL in peace.