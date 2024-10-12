Episode #1005
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A new study finds that adrenaline autoinjectors are not effective in preventing death due to allergic anaphylaxis. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cea.14565?utm_campaign=publicity&utm_content=WRH_10_7_9&utm_medium=email&utm_source=publicity&utm_term=CEA
-
Item #2
Fiction
A recent review finds that atmospheric mercury pollution has increased by 20% in North America from 2005 to 2020.
-
Item #3
Science
Researchers find evidence that persistent viral infection with SARS-CoV-2 following clinical COVID may be responsible for some cases of long COVID. https://www.clinicalmicrobiologyandinfection.com/article/S1198-743X(24)00432-4/abstract
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.’ Albert Einstein