Episode #1014

Item #1 Science A new analysis finds that if existing plans to achieve worldwide net zero carbon emissions were implemented, it would use an area of land larger than the United States. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-53466-0

Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered a new class of magnetism called altermagnetism, and find that it can potentially increase the speed of memory devices up to a thousand times. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/12/241211124354.htm