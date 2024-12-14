Episode #1014
News Items
Interview with Noah Lugeons
- https://audioboom.com/channels/4829847-the-scathing-atheist
Question #1: Blood Thicker than Water
- True etymology of the phrase.
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
A new analysis finds that if existing plans to achieve worldwide net zero carbon emissions were implemented, it would use an area of land larger than the United States. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-53466-0
-
Item #2
Science
Scientists have discovered a new class of magnetism called altermagnetism, and find that it can potentially increase the speed of memory devices up to a thousand times. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/12/241211124354.htm
-
Item #3
Fiction
Paleontologists describe a species of flying reptile that is not a pterosaur and is 15 million years older than the oldest pterosaur, making it the oldest known flying vertebrate. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.241238
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.’ attributed to Benjamin Franklin (Poor Richard’s Almanac, 1755)