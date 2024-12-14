Episode #1014

News Items

    Interview with Noah Lugeons

    • https://audioboom.com/channels/4829847-the-scathing-atheist

    Question #1: Blood Thicker than Water

    • True etymology of the phrase.

    Science or Fiction

    Skeptical Quote of the Week.

    ‘Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.’ attributed to Benjamin Franklin (Poor Richard’s Almanac, 1755)