Episode #1101

News Items

      Question #1: Thousand Year Old Remedy

      • Is this real? https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8ntJFSo/ Please explain if it is. Love you guys, been listening for years and saw you in Seattle last time you were here. William Woessner Seattle

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.

      “Tell people there’s an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure.” ― George Carlin