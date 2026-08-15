Episode #1101

News Items

Question #1: Thousand Year Old Remedy

Is this real? https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8ntJFSo/ Please explain if it is. Love you guys, been listening for years and saw you in Seattle last time you were here. William Woessner Seattle

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A recent study finds that increased screen time in childhood is associated with improved cognitive processing in adolescence. https://journals.humankinetics.com/view/journals/pes/38/3/article-p268.xml

Item #2 Science Astronomers have discovered a new type of stellar object, a black hole star, which is a bright red object as large as our solar system and with a million solar masses. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10846-4

Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that adding iron to certain ocean ecosystems could increase phytoplankton and permanently sequester as much as 10% of the world’s annual CO2 emissions. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10795-y

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Tell people there’s an invisible man in the sky who created the universe, and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them the paint is wet, and they have to touch it to be sure.” ― George Carlin