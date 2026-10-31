Episode #1112

News Items

    Interview with Andrea Jones Rooy

      Your Questions and E-mails

      Right in your backyard. In the Hartford Courant. Very disappointing – the whole thing is presented as completely normal. ’Paranormal activity found at abandoned CT hospital, investigators say. Spirits have ‘had a lot to say.’’ https://www.courant.com/2026/10/20/paranormal-activity-found-at-abandoned-ct-hospital-investigators-say-spirits-have-had-a-lot-to-say/?lctg=1e45539724f2beb35167d250df1f80cc&active=no&utm_campaign=trib-hartford_courant-breaking_news-nl&utm_content=alert&utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_cluster=TRIB&utm_profileID=6a5f208c42a47c409d6323f4 Jeff Hintzke California

      Interview

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.

      Science isn’t about being right forever. It’s about being less wrong than yesterday.’ - Uknown