Episode #1112

News Items

Interview with Andrea Jones Rooy

Your Questions and E-mails

Right in your backyard. In the Hartford Courant. Very disappointing – the whole thing is presented as completely normal. ’Paranormal activity found at abandoned CT hospital, investigators say. Spirits have ‘had a lot to say.’’ https://www.courant.com/2026/10/20/paranormal-activity-found-at-abandoned-ct-hospital-investigators-say-spirits-have-had-a-lot-to-say/?lctg=1e45539724f2beb35167d250df1f80cc&active=no&utm_campaign=trib-hartford_courant-breaking_news-nl&utm_content=alert&utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_cluster=TRIB&utm_profileID=6a5f208c42a47c409d6323f4 Jeff Hintzke California

Interview

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction The vampire squid (Vampyroteuthis infernalis) draws blood from its prey using large suction cups on its tentacles, then drinks the blood through two long, retractable feeding filaments. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vampire_squid

Item #2 Science The East African vampire jumping spider (Evarcha culicivora) feeds on vertebrate blood by preferentially hunting female mosquitoes that have recently consumed a blood meal. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16217015/

Item #3 Science Male vampire moths (Calyptra) are essentially salt vampires, piercing the skin of mammals to drink their blood, but retaining up to 95% of the salt while passing most of the blood’s protein through their digestive systems undigested. https://cb999b1c-3ce7-4915-8a24-0e7fc229b6b2.eurekamag.com/research/020/030/020030012.php

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

Science isn’t about being right forever. It’s about being less wrong than yesterday.’ - Uknown