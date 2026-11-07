Episode #1113

News Items

    Interview with Brian Wecht

    • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenAI_bulk_release_of_mathematical_papers

      Quickie with Bob

      https://www.techspot.com/news/112838-scientists-made-espresso-sound-instead-heat-most-drinkers.html

      Interview

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenAI_bulk_release_of_mathematical_papers

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.

      ‘It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.’ - Leonardo da Vinci: