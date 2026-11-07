Episode #1113

https://www.techspot.com/news/112838-scientists-made-espresso-sound-instead-heat-most-drinkers.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenAI_bulk_release_of_mathematical_papers

Item #1 Science According to the global democracy index, only 6.6% of people are living in a full democracy, while 39.2% are living under authoritarian regimes. https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/democracy-index-data-economist-governments-b2705687.html

Item #2 Science Ancient Athens is the first recorded democratic government, with most public offices filled by popular vote, however only free, male, adult citizens could vote. https://www.history.com/articles/ancient-greece-democracy