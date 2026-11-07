Episode #1113
News Items
- Does AI Have Feelings
- CDC Hep B Vaccination Guidance
- Potassium Enriched Salt for High Blood Pressure
Interview with Brian Wecht
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenAI_bulk_release_of_mathematical_papers
Quickie with Bob
https://www.techspot.com/news/112838-scientists-made-espresso-sound-instead-heat-most-drinkers.html
Interview
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenAI_bulk_release_of_mathematical_papers
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
According to the global democracy index, only 6.6% of people are living in a full democracy, while 39.2% are living under authoritarian regimes. https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/democracy-index-data-economist-governments-b2705687.html
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Item #2
Science
Ancient Athens is the first recorded democratic government, with most public offices filled by popular vote, however only free, male, adult citizens could vote. https://www.history.com/articles/ancient-greece-democracy
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Item #3
Science
No form of the word “democracy” appears in the US Constitution or any of its 27 Amendments. https://www.minotstateu.edu/finaid/constitution-day/Fun-Facts-Resources.shtml
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.’ - Leonardo da Vinci: