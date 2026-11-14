Episode #1114
News Items
Special Segment
Patrick Stewart
Special Segment
https://theness.com/neurologicablog/the-definition-of-biological-sex-a-lesson-for-skeptics/
Your Questions and E-mails
Follow up on AI discussion
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
A study of customer preferences found that people were significantly more willing to purchase small plates in restaurants priced at $7.99 vs $8.00. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1447677026001282
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Item #2
Science
A new reports finds a surge in published scientific studies resulting from the use of AI tools that allow for automated manuscripts produced in under 2 hours. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42624337/
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Item #3
Fiction
A newly reported LHC experiment of meson particle decay finds CP asymmetry (matter – antimatter asymmetry) beyond the predictions of the standard model. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/ljtv-y278
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“There are two theories of light, the wave theory and the corpuscle theory. We believe the wave theory because all those who believed the corpuscle theory have died.” –James Clerk Maxwell