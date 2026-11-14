Episode #1114

News Items

Special Segment

Patrick Stewart

Special Segment

https://theness.com/neurologicablog/the-definition-of-biological-sex-a-lesson-for-skeptics/

Your Questions and E-mails

Follow up on AI discussion

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science A study of customer preferences found that people were significantly more willing to purchase small plates in restaurants priced at $7.99 vs $8.00. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1447677026001282

Item #2 Science A new reports finds a surge in published scientific studies resulting from the use of AI tools that allow for automated manuscripts produced in under 2 hours. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42624337/

Item #3 Fiction A newly reported LHC experiment of meson particle decay finds CP asymmetry (matter – antimatter asymmetry) beyond the predictions of the standard model. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/ljtv-y278

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“There are two theories of light, the wave theory and the corpuscle theory. We believe the wave theory because all those who believed the corpuscle theory have died.” –James Clerk Maxwell