Episode #1115

News Items

What's the Word

measles, mumps, and rubella

Name That Logical Fallacy

I hear this at art galleries or museums a lot. For example, we see a very simple (or technically easy) work of art: a blank canvas, simple shapes like a few lines, or a banana taped to the wall. An observer might say, “I could have done that.” But the truth is — you didn’t do it. Same with comedy and acting, an observer saying, “I could have done that” implying that they are an artist, comedian, or actor because they COULD have done something. But they didn’t. What is the logical fallacy behind this assertion? Erick, Washington, DC

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction In 1608, just one year after Jamestown was founded, English glassmakers established a glassmaking operation that became the first profitable manufacturing enterprise in English North America. https://www.nps.gov/jame/learn/historyculture/glassmaking-at-jamestown.htm

Item #2 Science Archaeologists have uncovered forensic evidence confirming that cannibalism occurred among the English colonists at Jamestown. https://www.si.edu/stories/survival-cannibalism-historic-jamestown

Item #3 Science In the early 1600s, English colonists at Jamestown made a type of bread from the abundant local sturgeon, using dried, ground fish meat, fish eggs, and herbs. https://historicjamestowne.org/collections/artifacts/sturgeon/

Skeptical Quote of the Week.