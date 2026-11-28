Episode #1116

News Items

Special Segment

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2001:_A_Space_Odyssey

Predictions

A look ahead to the coming decade.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction The first field trials of GMO wheat that is drought-tolerant were recently completed, and if successfully implemented could successfully extend the growing season for wheat in Africa. https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=Japan+Says+No+to+GMO+Wheat_Tokyo_Japan_05-01-2001.pdf

Item #2 Fiction By calculating the orbit of a trans-Neptunian comet, astronomers believe that a Mars-sized planet at roughly 60 AU in the Kuiper belt is likely responsible, and may still be there. https://www.sciencenews.org/article/comets-odd-orbit-hints-hidden-planet

Item #3 Science Researchers from Duke have successfully transformed fat cells into cartilage cells (chondrocytes), which they hope will help treat many types of joint disorders. https://today.duke.edu/2001/03/fat302.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Alone of all the races on Earth, they seem to be free from the ‘grass is greener on the other side of the fence’ syndrome, and roundly proclaim that Australia is, in fact, the other side of that fence.” - Douglas Adams