Episode #1116
News Items
- iTunes Launches
- Stem Cell Research
- The Large Hadron Collider
- IPPC Report on Global Warming
- The End of History?
- The Most Wholesome Entertainers
- The Human Genome Project
Special Segment
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2001:_A_Space_Odyssey
Predictions
A look ahead to the coming decade.
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Fiction
The first field trials of GMO wheat that is drought-tolerant were recently completed, and if successfully implemented could successfully extend the growing season for wheat in Africa. https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=Japan+Says+No+to+GMO+Wheat_Tokyo_Japan_05-01-2001.pdf
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Item #2
Fiction
By calculating the orbit of a trans-Neptunian comet, astronomers believe that a Mars-sized planet at roughly 60 AU in the Kuiper belt is likely responsible, and may still be there. https://www.sciencenews.org/article/comets-odd-orbit-hints-hidden-planet
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Item #3
Science
Researchers from Duke have successfully transformed fat cells into cartilage cells (chondrocytes), which they hope will help treat many types of joint disorders. https://today.duke.edu/2001/03/fat302.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Alone of all the races on Earth, they seem to be free from the ‘grass is greener on the other side of the fence’ syndrome, and roundly proclaim that Australia is, in fact, the other side of that fence.” - Douglas Adams