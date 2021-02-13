Episode #814

Item #1 Science A new study finds that some Coronaviruses can steal genes from an organism they infect in order to learn how to evade their immune system. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-coronavirus-hosts-genes-elude-immune.html

Item #2 Fiction Scientists calculate that a tiny crustacean, the amphipod Dulichiella cf. appendiculata, has the fastest moving body part of any animal, a claw that can close 10,000 times faster than the blink of an eye – averaging 93 μs. https://today.duke.edu/2021/02/tiny-crustacean-redefines-ultra-fast-movement