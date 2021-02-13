Episode #814
News Items
Item #1
Science
A new study finds that some Coronaviruses can steal genes from an organism they infect in order to learn how to evade their immune system. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-coronavirus-hosts-genes-elude-immune.html
Item #2
Fiction
Scientists calculate that a tiny crustacean, the amphipod Dulichiella cf. appendiculata, has the fastest moving body part of any animal, a claw that can close 10,000 times faster than the blink of an eye – averaging 93 μs. https://today.duke.edu/2021/02/tiny-crustacean-redefines-ultra-fast-movement
Item #3
Science
A new analysis of the star Betelgeuse finds that it is about 25% closer to Earth than previously thought, 530 light years instead of the previous estimate of 724. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208100536.htm
‘We have to be prepared, always, for the possibility that each new discovery, no matter what science furnishes it, may modify the conclusions we draw.” ― Alfred Wegener, The Origin of Continents and Oceans
