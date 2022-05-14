Episode #879

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science In a recent study subjects were 30% less likely to choose a chocolate chip cookie that was described as “scientifically developed”.https://academic.oup.com/jcr/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/jcr/ucac020/6581083

Item #2 Science An examination of eye control of fruit flies in flight follows a similar scheme as eye control in primates, suggesting convergent evolution across phyla. https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2121660119

Item #3 Fiction Astronomers report that for the first time they have examined a star with spectroscopy and identified every known stable element within it. https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.03426

‘Scientific research involves going beyond the well-trodden and well-tested ideas and theories that form the core of scientific knowledge. During the time scientists are working things out, some results will be right, and others will be wrong. Over time, the right results will emerge.’ Lisa Randall, American theoretical physicist, the Frank B. Baird, Jr. Professor of Science on the physics faculty of Harvard University