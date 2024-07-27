Episode #994

Item #1 Science A recent analysis finds that the teeth of Komodo dragons are coated with iron to help maintain their strength and cutting edge. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-024-02477-7

Item #2 Science An extensive study finds that for about half of the sites analyzed, the cost per ton of carbon removal is lower when just letting the land naturally regenerate than planting trees. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-024-02068-1