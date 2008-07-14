Podcast #157 - July 23rd, 2008
Interview with George Hrab
News Items: New Plutoid, Detox Danger, Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines, Barbara Walters Disses James Van Praagh, Allah Meat
Your Questions and E-mail: Chaos Theory
Science or Fiction
News Items: New Plutoid, Detox Danger, Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines, Barbara Walters Disses James Van Praagh, Allah Meat
Your Questions and E-mail: Chaos Theory
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- New Plutoid www.universetoday.com/2008/07/14/newest-dwarf-planet-and-plutoid-makemake/
- Detox Diet Causes Brain Damage www.news-medical.net/?id=40197
- Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=339
www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=340
www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=174
- Barbara Walters Disses Van Praagh www.comcast.net/tv/video/1/800758829/psychicvs.barbarawalters/
- Allah Meat news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/7520149.stm
Questions and E-mails
- Chaos Hi, I'm a big fan of your show and while I know this doesn't necessarily have to do with skeptic inquiry, the rogue's perspective on science I take as authoritative due to the simplicity with which you describe complex topics, something that is very important because I likely wouldn't be able understand these topics otherwise. Therefore I want to ask a few questions. What is chaos? What is it's relationship to science? What is it's relationship to organization? Is this a pseudoscience? If it isn't, does chaos appear within order or is order created within chaos? Your views on this would further my education, thank you for your time.
Paul Shenkyr
AZ, USA
Interview
- Interview with George Hrab George Hrab is a skeptical musician and producer of the Geologic Podcast.
www.facebook.com/inbox/#/pages/George-Hrab/16542301654
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Question #1 Fiction A new study shows that simply educating older patients about the benefits of regular exercise results in improved quality of life and significantly reduces the risk of heart disease.
- Question #2 Science For the first time Astronomers have imaged the accretion disc surrounding a black hole.
- Question #3 Science Scientists have discovered a protein in human saliva that greatly speeds wound healing.
Quote of the Week
- Quote 'We despise all reverences and all the objects of reverence which are outside the pale of our own list of sacred things. And yet, with strange inconsistency, we are shocked when other people despise and defile the things which are holy to us.'
- Mark Twain