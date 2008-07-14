The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #157 - July 23rd, 2008

Main Image for Episode 157
Interview with George Hrab
News Items: New Plutoid, Detox Danger, Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines, Barbara Walters Disses James Van Praagh, Allah Meat
Your Questions and E-mail: Chaos Theory
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • New Plutoid www.universetoday.com/2008/07/14/newest-dwarf-planet-and-plutoid-makemake/
  • Detox Diet Causes Brain Damage www.news-medical.net/?id=40197
  • Amanda Peet Defends Vaccines www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=339
    www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=340
    www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=174
  • Barbara Walters Disses Van Praagh www.comcast.net/tv/video/1/800758829/psychicvs.barbarawalters/
  • Allah Meat news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/7520149.stm

Questions and E-mails

  • Chaos Hi, I'm a big fan of your show and while I know this doesn't necessarily have to do with skeptic inquiry, the rogue's perspective on science I take as authoritative due to the simplicity with which you describe complex topics, something that is very important because I likely wouldn't be able understand these topics otherwise. Therefore I want to ask a few questions. What is chaos? What is it's relationship to science? What is it's relationship to organization? Is this a pseudoscience? If it isn't, does chaos appear within order or is order created within chaos? Your views on this would further my education, thank you for your time.

    Paul Shenkyr
    AZ, USA

Interview

  • Interview with George Hrab George Hrab is a skeptical musician and producer of the Geologic Podcast.

    www.facebook.com/inbox/#/pages/George-Hrab/16542301654

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Question #1 A new study shows that simply educating older patients about the benefits of regular exercise results in improved quality of life and significantly reduces the risk of heart disease.
  • Question #2 For the first time Astronomers have imaged the accretion disc surrounding a black hole.
  • Question #3 Scientists have discovered a protein in human saliva that greatly speeds wound healing.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote 'We despise all reverences and all the objects of reverence which are outside the pale of our own list of sacred things. And yet, with strange inconsistency, we are shocked when other people despise and defile the things which are holy to us.'

    - Mark Twain