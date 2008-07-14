Chaos

Hi, I'm a big fan of your show and while I know this doesn't necessarily have to do with skeptic inquiry, the rogue's perspective on science I take as authoritative due to the simplicity with which you describe complex topics, something that is very important because I likely wouldn't be able understand these topics otherwise. Therefore I want to ask a few questions. What is chaos? What is it's relationship to science? What is it's relationship to organization? Is this a pseudoscience? If it isn't, does chaos appear within order or is order created within chaos? Your views on this would further my education, thank you for your time.



Paul Shenkyr

AZ, USA

