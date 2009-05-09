Podcast #201 - May 27th, 2009
Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Whooping Cough Increase, Scientology on Trial, RNA World, Rook Tool Use, Northeast Skeptical Conference
Your Questions and E-mails: Polonium Halos
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Whooping Cough on the Rise http://www.usatoday.com/news/health/2009-05-26-whooping-cough_N.htm?csp=usat.me
- Scientology On Trial http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/scientologists-in-france-go-on-trial-for-fraud-1690579.html
- RNA World http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=541
- Rook Tool Use http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/environment/article6360754.ece
- NECSS NECSS (nexus) - Northeast Conference on Science and Skepticism Date: September 12, 2009 Time: 10AM-6PM Location: New York City Featured Speakers: - James Randi - Carl Zimmer - John Rennie - Paul Offit - Massimo Pigliucci - George Hrab - Kaja Perina - Howard Schneider - John Snyder - Michael DeDora - Jamy Ian Swiss (MC)
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Polonium Halos As a former creationist, one of the most persuasive arguments that I remember is that of polonium halos in granite. Dr. Robert Gentry claims to have discovered proof of an instantaneous creation of earth in the form of the halos of radioactive polonium in undisturbed granite. He challenges mainstream science to reproduce such an artifact in the laboratory or explain how such a thing could happen naturally. What do you think about this guy, and are his claims at all weighty? Thanks for the great show, guys. I regularly listen to about ten podcasts, and I've got to say that yours is the one I most eagerly wait for every week. P.S. I recently listened to your 2008 year-in-review episode again and had an idea. I've purchased all of the bonus content of the show and loved it, and I would unhesitatingly pay twice as much for an uncensored clip of the show in which Jay's cat barfed on his keyboard. What do you say, Skeptics? Please? Trinity Melvin Valparaiso, Florida
Interview
- Interview with Phil Plait http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/ www.randi.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction Epidemiologists warn of a surge in the incidence of leprosy in India and other parts of Asia, which they fear may return to epidemic proportions. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090526202805.htm
- Item # 2 Science Researchers find that in the last 18 years the percentage of Americans following basic healthy lifestyle recommendations has declined. http://www.sciencecodex.com/following_a_healthy_lifestyle_is_on_the_decline_in_the_us
- Item # 3 Science A cancer patient was detained at customs for several hours because the chemotherapy he was on caused him to lose his finger prints. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090526202730.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Atlantic Croaker Fish
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “I have adequately answered all your inquiries. I ask you to quietly rephrase these inquiries to yourself until they match my replies.” - Elbot (a chatterbot created by Fred Roberts)