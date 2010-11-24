Logical Fallacy - The Argument from Silence?

When commenting on a pseudoscientific claim, I will often hear skeptics say that if there were evidence for such a thing (for some reason, the existence of the soul comes to mind), we'd have heard about it and it would be on the front page of every newspaper. While this rings true to me, it seems like a logical fallacy. Isn't it possible, however unlikely, that there is good scientific evidence for a phenomenon that has been overlooked by all of the major publications? Is this a logical fallacy? Brandon Putz Edwardsville, IL (With guest rogue, Brian Trent )