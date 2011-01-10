Podcast #287 - January 12th, 2011
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
News Items: Molten Exoplanet, BMJ Slams Wakefield, Creationist Teacher Fired, Galactic Black Holes
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Nassim Haramein
Name That Logical Fallacy
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- Galileo Discovers Callisto Jan 13 in 1610: http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/galileo/ganymede/discovery.html
News Items
- Molten Exoplanet http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/01/10/molten-exoplanet-followup/
- BMJ Slams Wakefield http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2688
- Creationist Teacher Fired http://ncse.com/news/2011/01/recommendation-freshwater-case-006403 http://ncse.com/news/2011/01/freshwater-officially-fired-006408
- Galactic Black Holes http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2011/01/11/a-tiny-galaxy-that-hides-a-big-secret/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: My Little Pony
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Nassim Haramein Hey Rogues (and Dr Plait, if I have your correct email!), One of my (not-so-skeptical) friends linked me to this video featuring 'astronomer' Nassim Haramein talking about his models of planetary and solar activity. It sounds pretty bunk to me, but his models are interesting. This is the video I was shown: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir5sQEg0rs4 What do you guys think of this? Might be an interesting topic for the podcast perhaps. Love the podcast! All the best, Tom Kilworth
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy Victor Zammit on Skeptics
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have developed a new type of glass that has greater toughness and strength than any known material. http://newscenter.lbl.gov/news-releases/2011/01/10/new-glass-tops-steel/
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists have developed a camera that is able to not only image otherwise invisible blood stains but also discriminate among the major (ABO) blood types. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/11/101110123943.htm
- Item #3 Science In a series of studies researchers find that subjects prefer skin color darkened by eating fruits and vegetables to skin darkened by tanning. http://www.ehbonline.org/article/S1090-5138%2810%2900116-9/abstract
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Reality has been around since long before you showed up. Don't go calling it nasty names like 'bizarre' or 'incredible'. The universe was propagating complex amplitudes through configuration space for ten billion years before life ever emerged on Earth. Quantum physics is not 'weird'. You are weird. -Eliezer Yudkowsky