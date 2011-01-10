Question #1 - Nassim Haramein

Hey Rogues (and Dr Plait, if I have your correct email!), One of my (not-so-skeptical) friends linked me to this video featuring 'astronomer' Nassim Haramein talking about his models of planetary and solar activity. It sounds pretty bunk to me, but his models are interesting. This is the video I was shown: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir5sQEg0rs4 What do you guys think of this? Might be an interesting topic for the podcast perhaps. Love the podcast! All the best, Tom Kilworth