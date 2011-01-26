Karl Benz Applies for Patent

January 29, 1886, Karl Benz applied for a patent for his Benz Patent Motorwagen, a three-wheeler vehicle with a gasoline engine. This patent specification, DRP-37435, is recognized today as the birth certificate of the internal-combustion, gasoline-powered automobile. The two-stroke engine had four horizontally-opposed pistons. He had finished the work on the vehicle the previous month, 31 Jan 1885. Sales to the public began in July.