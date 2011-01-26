Podcast #289 - January 26th, 2011
News Items: Jack LaLanne dies at 96, Cold Fusion Again, The Cochrane Review of Statins, Astrologists Angered, More on Education
This Day in Skepticism
- Karl Benz Applies for Patent January 29, 1886, Karl Benz applied for a patent for his Benz Patent Motorwagen, a three-wheeler vehicle with a gasoline engine. This patent specification, DRP-37435, is recognized today as the birth certificate of the internal-combustion, gasoline-powered automobile. The two-stroke engine had four horizontally-opposed pistons. He had finished the work on the vehicle the previous month, 31 Jan 1885. Sales to the public began in July.
News Items
- Jack LaLanne Dies at 96 http://www.jacklalanne.com/
- Cold Fusion Again http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2745
- Cochrane Reviews Statins http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=10170
- Astrologers Angered http://www.guardian.co.uk/science/the-lay-scientist/2011/jan/24/1 also http://theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=2735
- More on Science Education http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2011/0125/Report-card-on-science-Most-US-students-aren-t-proficient
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Steward Lee
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Alien DNA Hey guys, I love the show. I came across this video from a friend who is convinced that 'they are here' Please help me convince him that he is out of his mind. Alien Abduction Sexual Assault Provided Biological Evidence Of Extraterrestrials http://www.dailymotion.com/video/xfvjc5_my-mum-talks-to-aliens-3-3_tech#from=embed Greg Brewer Midland Ontario Canada
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recently published analysis concludes that 100% of the world's energy needs can be met with renewable sources (wind, solar, and water) using existing technology within 20-40 years. http://yubanet.com/scitech/The-world-can-be-powered-by-alternative-energy-using-today-s-technology-in-20-40-years.php
- Item #2 Science Paleontologists have uncovered the first and only known single-fingered dinosaur. http://www.physorg.com/news/2011-01-single-fingered-dinosaur.html
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that, contrary to popular belief, staring at the horizon on a moving boat worsens motion sickness. http://www.psychologicalscience.org/index.php/news/releases/centuries-of-sailors-werent-wrong-looking-at-the-horizon-stabilizes-posture.html
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Anecdotal evidence leads us to conclusions that we wish to be true, not conclusions that actually are true.' - Barry Beyerstein