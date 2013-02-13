Podcast #397 - February 23rd, 2013
This Day in Skepticism: Heisenberg
News Items: Russian Meteor, Spontaneous Human Combustion, Cosmos Unstable, Bigfoot DNA Published, Intellectually Lazy
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: Retro Futurism
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- February 23, 1927 German theoretical physicist Werner Heisenberg writes a letter to fellow physicist Wolfgang Pauli, in which he describes his uncertainty principle for the first time.
News Items
- Russian Meteor http://www.cbsnews.com/video/watch/?id=50141258n
- Spontaneous Human Combustion http://au.news.yahoo.com/thewest/a/-/offbeat/16188672/spontaneous-combustion-theory-in-mans-death/
- Cosmos Unstable http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-21499765
- Bigfoot DNA Published http://www.foxnews.com/science/2013/02/17/bigfoot-dna-study-seeks-yeti-rights/
- Intellectually Lazy http://www.springer.com/about+springer/media/springer+select?SGWID=0-11001-6-1408044-0
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Puzzle: There are three switches downstairs. Each corresponds to one of the three light bulbs in the attic. You can not see the lights in the attic from where the switches are located. You can turn the switches on and off and leave them in any position. How would you identify which switch corresponds to which light bulb, if you are only allowed one trip upstairs?
Special Report
- Retro Futurism http://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2013/02/walter-cronkite-demonstrates-the-home-of-the-future-in-1967/273039/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers have demonstrated that the teeth of toothed whales are not related to other mammalian teeth but have a distinct embryological derivation. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/02/130219091005.htm
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that a magnetic bracelet-like device was effective in reducing esophageal reflux. http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1205544
- Item #3 Science New research finds that bilingual children have greater working memory and executive function than their monolingual counterparts. http://canal.ugr.es/social-economic-and-legal-sciences/item/63121
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” - Winston Churchill