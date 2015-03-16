Podcast #506 - March 21st, 2015
Special Guest: Richard Saunders
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Irene Joliot-Curie
News Items: Australia Pans Homeopathy, NYT and Wearable Tech, LHC Computer Grid, Naturopathy
Your Questions and E-mails: Composting
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Irène Joliot-Curie Nobel prize winning chemist who discovered artificial radioactivity
News Items
- Australia Pans Homeopathy http://www.nhmrc.gov.au/media/releases/2015/nhmrc-releases-statement-and-advice-homeopathy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/science-journalism-and-homeopathy-for-depression/
- NYT and Wearable Tech http://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/19/style/could-wearable-computers-be-as-harmful-as-cigarettes.html?_r=0
- LHC Computer Grid http://www.lifehacker.com.au/2015/03/how-the-worlds-largest-distributed-computing-grid-helped-find-the-higgs-boson/
- Naturopathy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/naturopathic-delusions/ http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/nd-confession-part-1-clinical-training-inside-and-out/
Questions and Emails
- Question #1. Garbage Disposals vs Composting Hi all Yeah, I'll make it brief. I am a lazy sod, but with a good, environmentally friendly heart, metaphorically speaking. I have been considering installing a garbage disposal in my sink as part of our kitchen renos. My wife thinks composting all our waste is better for the environment but it is messy (a bit), smelly (a bit) and inconvenient, especially with meat and fish waste which gets a bit funky in the summer. I find conflicting information on the things when I do a bit of research. What's the friggin' deal? Thanks guys Thanks Steve from Canadia
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- The Moon is a Spaceship http://metro.co.uk/2015/03/16/does-this-weeks-eclipse-prove-the-moon-is-a-giant-alien-spaceship-5106083/ In a recent YouTube video, Christopher Knight, author of Who Built the Moon says, ‘The same numbers keep popping up. As Isaac Asimov said, the eclipse is the most extraordinary coincidence. We started to look at the numbers – and they all worked perfectly.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new analysis finds that beetles as a group have an extremely low extinction rate, which is partially responsible for their extensive diversity. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-03/nesc-bbo031615.php
- Item #2 Science Flies have a stunted pair of hind wings that rapidly vibrate and act as gyroscopes, detecting pitch, yaw, and roll in flight. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-03/uow-nrs031815.php
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that people generally become more distrusting and suspicious as they become older. http://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2015/03/027.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The man of science has learned to believe in justification, not by faith, but by verification.” ― Thomas Henry Huxley