Podcast #544 - December 12th, 2015
Interview with Michael Shermer
Forgotten Superheroes of Science-Caroline Herschel
News Items: More Free Energy, Storing Nuclear Waste, Gene Editing Ethics
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Consilience
Your Questions and E-mails: Frame Dragging
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Thimerosal Revisited
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Caroline Herschel Astronomer who was the first woman to be paid for scientific work
News Items
- More Free-Energy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/steorn-is-now-selling-free-energy-products/
- Storing Nuclear Waste http://www.popsci.com/storing-nuclear-waste-in-salt-deposits-isnt-as-secure-as-youd-think
- Gene Editing Ethics http://www.theglobeandmail.com/globe-debate/gene-editing-where-medical-dreams-and-ethical-nightmares-collide/article27637335/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: http://femurdesign.com/theremin/
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Frame Dragging What is frame dragging?
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Thimerosal Revisited http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2015/12/08/what-removing-thimerosal-from-vaccines-caused-the-autism-epidemic/
Interview
- Interview with Michael Shermer http://www.michaelshermer.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that increasing the alcohol tax is Maryland was followed by a decrease in the incidence of gonorrhea. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/12/151209135754.htm
- Item #2 Science A paper published in Applied Energy shows that storing energy in metal powder is a feasible alternative to fossil fuels. https://www.mcgill.ca/newsroom/channels/news/could-metal-particles-be-clean-fuel-future-257172
- Item #3 Fiction New research finds that feeding pigs human food waste, or swill, is partially responsible for the recent swine flu epidemic. http://phys.org/news/2015-12-food-pigs-vast-swathes-threatened.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It sometimes seems to me that we are all afflicted with an urge and have a longing for the impossible. The reality around is too common, too dull, too ordinary for us. We hanker after the unnatural, the supernatural, that which does not exist… We long for a miracle!' -M.C. Escher