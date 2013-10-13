The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #585 - September 24th, 2016

Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Elizabeth Barber
News Items: Tardigrade Radiation Resistance, Resistant Lice, Evolving Bacteria, Moon Formation
What's the Word: Superfecundation
Your Questions and E-mails: Lightning Strikes
  • Mary Elizabeth Barber Mary Elizabeth Barber was a pioneering amateur scientist who, without formal education, became a noted plant collector and a natural historian and even conferred with eminent english biologists of the day, including Darwin

  • Tardigrade Radiation Resistance http://www.theverge.com/2016/9/20/12990274/tardigrade-extreme-water-bears-genome-sequence
  • Resistant Lice http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lice-no-longer-stopped-by-common-drugstore-remedies/
  • Evolving Bacteria http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/bacteria-evolving-resistance/
  • Moon Formation http://www.space.com/34044-moon-birth-may-have-vaporized-earth.html

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Hydrogel beads

  • What's the Word Superfecundation

  • Question #1: Lightning Strikes Do rubber soles protect you from lightning?

  • Item #1 There is evidence that Otzi was infected with Borrelia burgdorferi and is therefore the oldest known case of Lyme disease. http://www.livescience.com/18704-oldest-case-lyme-disease-spotted-iceman-mummy.html
  • Item #2 Otzi had surprisingly healthy teeth, which researchers ascribe to his diet which was high in fiber and low in sugars. http://www.livescience.com/28608-otzi-iceman-had-bad-teeth.html
  • Item #3 The Iceman has at least 19 living relatives in the Tyrol region of Austria. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/10/131016-otzi-ice-man-mummy-five-facts/

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge.' Nicolaus Copernicus