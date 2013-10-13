Podcast #585 - September 24th, 2016
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Elizabeth Barber
News Items: Tardigrade Radiation Resistance, Resistant Lice, Evolving Bacteria, Moon Formation
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Superfecundation
Your Questions and E-mails: Lightning Strikes
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Mary Elizabeth Barber Mary Elizabeth Barber was a pioneering amateur scientist who, without formal education, became a noted plant collector and a natural historian and even conferred with eminent english biologists of the day, including Darwin
News Items
- Tardigrade Radiation Resistance http://www.theverge.com/2016/9/20/12990274/tardigrade-extreme-water-bears-genome-sequence
- Resistant Lice http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lice-no-longer-stopped-by-common-drugstore-remedies/
- Evolving Bacteria http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/bacteria-evolving-resistance/
- Moon Formation http://www.space.com/34044-moon-birth-may-have-vaporized-earth.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Hydrogel beads
What's the Word
- What's the Word Superfecundation
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Lightning Strikes Do rubber soles protect you from lightning?
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science There is evidence that Otzi was infected with Borrelia burgdorferi and is therefore the oldest known case of Lyme disease. http://www.livescience.com/18704-oldest-case-lyme-disease-spotted-iceman-mummy.html
- Item #2 Fiction Otzi had surprisingly healthy teeth, which researchers ascribe to his diet which was high in fiber and low in sugars. http://www.livescience.com/28608-otzi-iceman-had-bad-teeth.html
- Item #3 Science The Iceman has at least 19 living relatives in the Tyrol region of Austria. http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/10/131016-otzi-ice-man-mummy-five-facts/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge.' Nicolaus Copernicus