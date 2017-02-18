Podcast #607 - February 25th, 2017
Interview with Greg Dash
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Wang Zhenvi
News Items: Restoring Hearing, Smartphone Tricorder, Science of Smoking Bans, Seven Earth-like Exoplanets
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Pathology
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Wang Zhenyi Wang Zhenyi 1768-97, was a pioneer women astronomer during the Qing dynasty
News Items
- Restoring Hearing http://news.mit.edu/2017/drug-treatment-combat-hearing-loss-0221
- Smartphone Tricorder http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/18/smartphones-become-pocket-doctors-scientists-discover-camera/
- Science of Smoking Bans http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-science-of-smoking-bans/
- Seven Earth-like Exoplanets https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/feb/22/thrilling-discovery-of-seven-earth-sized-planets-discovered-orbiting-trappist-1-star?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Gmail
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: The Big Bang
What's The Word
- What's the Word pathology
Interview
- Interview with Greg Dash Political advisor for the Labor Party, currently opposition party in the UK
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers demonstrate how they can steal data from a computer, even one that is currently air-gapped, by simply imaging the blinking light on the hard drive. https://www.wired.com/2017/02/malware-sends-stolen-data-drone-just-pcs-blinking-led/
- Item #2 Science Physicists at the LHC have found for the first time an asymmetry between normal baryonic matter and its anti-matter counterpart. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2017-02/thni-fto022217.php
- Item #3 Fiction A new study finds that cat ownership as a child increases the risk of developing schizophrenia by age 20 by up to 30%.http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/21/health/cat-ownership-mental-health-study/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science makes people reach selflessly for truth and objectivity. It teaches people to accept reality with wonder and admiration, not to mention the deep awe and joy that the natural order of things brings to the true scientist.' - Lise Meitner