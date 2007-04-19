Logical Fallacies

Hi,



I find your podcasts really interesting and it's interesting to hear the 'rational' minded folks too. However I was disappointed with your podcast #89 where you trash everything that is not right off what the mainstream-media is telling you.



While you bash these 'celebrities' who speak out for 9/11 investigation, you don't notice that obviously you didn't research history really. It's a proven fact that governments have used false-flag operations to get their thing through. Hitler did it with the Reichstags-fire and blamed it on 'communist-terrorists' and then used it as a pretext to implement the enabling-act (which is basically the patriot-act that Bush-Nazi then created with the 9/11 event) and invaded Poland (where Bush then tried to associate 9/11 with Saddam Hussein and Iraq, WMD's).



See parallels?



Only that example already shows how much suspicion one should have when looking at this topic. You might also remember that grandfather Prescott Bush dealt with Hitler-Nazis back then, so how can you not think that these Bush-Nazis are corrupt up to their skull & bones. They already stole at least one election.



Regardless of the physics (steel melting or not, controlled demolition or not, etc.) look at what 9/11 has brought with it and who really benefitted from it: restriction of freedoms, patriot-acts, NSA-spying, Guantanamo Bay, torturing, detention without trial, private contractors in Iraq (Caci, Halliburton, etc.) who were responsible for a lot of the mess that happened at Abu-Ghraib and wasting tax-payers money, military-industrial-complex doing more business than ever, USA turning more and more into a police-state and other scandals over scandals.



How much more do you need it in front of your face? Obviously you don't notice how much business is involved in warfare and that not only Cheney's buddys at Halliburton profited but so many others in that military-industrial-complex.



You should really do your p