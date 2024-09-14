Episode #1001

A recent genetic analysis concludes that the Rapanui population was not in decline prior to contact with Europeans in 1722. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07881-4

New evidence pegs the Y-chromosomal most recent common ancestor in humans to just 20,000 years ago. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Y-chromosomal_Adam

A new DNA analysis of a 45,000 year old Neanderthal specimen finds that they were genetically isolated from other Neanderthal groups for about 60,000 years, a fact that may have contributed to their extinction.https://www.popsci.com/science/neanderthal-extinction-isolation/