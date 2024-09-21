Episode #1002
News Items
-
-
-
-
Item #1
Science
Pelagornis sandersi was the largest flying bird to ever live, with a wingspan of 6.4 meters, more than twice as long as a modern albatross. https://www.sci.news/paleontology/science-pelagornis-sandersi-largest-ever-flying-bird-02046.html
-
Item #2
Fiction
Kelenken guillermoi, a member of the terror bird family of South America, is the largest bird to have ever lived, at up to 10 feet tall and 350 kg. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.181295
-
Item #3
Science
Homo floresiensis, the hobbit-sized human cousins, shared the island of Flores with a giant meat-eating stork that would have towered over them at 6 feet tall. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leptoptilos_robustus
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Quackery gives birth to nothing; gives death to all things.’ Thomas Carlyle
- Item #1 Science
-
-