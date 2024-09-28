Episode #1003
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
A recent analysis finds that mammal-like jaw anatomy evolved first in therapsids, at least 20 million years before the first cynodonts, which were mammalian ancestors.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07971-3
-
Item #2
Science
Scientists have recently demonstrated that single bacterial genes can flip a portion of their genetic sequence so that they code for a different protein. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07970-4
-
Item #3
Science
A recent clinical trial shows that a single infusion with gene therapy was able to effectively treat hemophilia B for at least 15 months of follow up. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2302982
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘You don’t get rich writing science fiction. If you want to get rich, you start a religion.’ L Ron Hubbard