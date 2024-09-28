Episode #1003

Item #1 Fiction A recent analysis finds that mammal-like jaw anatomy evolved first in therapsids, at least 20 million years before the first cynodonts, which were mammalian ancestors.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07971-3

Item #2 Science Scientists have recently demonstrated that single bacterial genes can flip a portion of their genetic sequence so that they code for a different protein. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07970-4