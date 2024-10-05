Episode #1004

Check out Surfshark https://surfshark.com/sgu

Item #1 Science In a recent survey, 86% of climate experts expressed belief that we will experience >2.0 C of warming by 2100, with a median estimate of 2.7 C, a level projected to have catastrophic consequences. https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01661-8

Item #2 Science A CRISPR-like gene editing system, once thought exclusive to prokaryotes, was recently identified in eukaryotic cells.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41594-024-01394-4