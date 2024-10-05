Episode #1004
News Items
- Heart Function in Space
- Schizophrenia Drug
- Wood Vaulting
- AI Finds Nazca Lines
- LISA Gravitational Telescope
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
In a recent survey, 86% of climate experts expressed belief that we will experience >2.0 C of warming by 2100, with a median estimate of 2.7 C, a level projected to have catastrophic consequences. https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01661-8
-
Item #2
Science
A CRISPR-like gene editing system, once thought exclusive to prokaryotes, was recently identified in eukaryotic cells.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41594-024-01394-4
-
Item #3
Fiction
A recent AI-powered simulation based upon current exoplanet data finds that F-type stars, which are slightly more massive than our sun, are likely to host the greatest number of Earth-like planets in our galaxy. https://www.uta.edu/news/news-releases/2024/10/01/uta-physicists-explore-possibility-of-life-beyond-earth
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance”. – George Bernard Shaw