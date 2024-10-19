Episode #1006

News Items

Christian Hubicki

https://www.christianhubicki.com/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The US Geological Survey released a report that conservatively estimates there is enough commercially accessible geological hydrogen to meet current global demand for 1000 years. https://www.aga.org/the-hydrogen-gold-rush-is-on/

Item #2 Fiction A new review finds that aquaculture reduces demands on ocean fishing and therefore benefits local communities dependent on pelagic fish. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn5650

Item #3 Science Researchers have demonstrated bedside rapid quantitative blood biomarker detection using an acoustic pipette to purify and label biomarkers in just 70 minutes. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado9018

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘One of the beautiful things about science is that it allows us to bumble along, getting it wrong time after time, and feel perfectly fine as long as we learn something each time.’ - Martin A. Schwartz