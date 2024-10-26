Episode #1007
News Items
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
The oldest extant building in the world is the stone circular tower of Tell Quaramel in present day Syria, which is about 12,000 years old. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tell_Qaramel
Item #2
Science
The oldest example of metallurgy is copper smithing artifacts from 7,500 years ago in modern day Serbia. https://www.metallurgyfordummies.com/ancient-metallurgy.html
Item #3
Fiction
The oldest example of literature is a 7,000 year old cuneiform tablet, The Goddess of Creation, from Liangzhu culture in modern day China. https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24532740-700-the-stunning-east-asian-city-that-dates-to-the-dawn-of-civilisation/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘I can live with doubt and uncertainty. I think it’s much more interesting to live not knowing than to have answers which might be wrong.’ — Richard P. Feynman