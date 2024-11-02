Episode #1008

News Items

Question #1: Beetles

Hi guys, In a recent show, you highlighted that beetles are by far the most diverse insect group (and animal group on this taxonomic level). Well, I have a correction, that is not really a correction for you, but might be of interest. Since SGU is about science progress, I thought about writing anyway. Beetles indeed currently are the most diverse, but will not stay so much longer. Biologists are lately realizing, in large part thanks to molecular methods (yay science!), that there is a big bias in what we know. You can guess it perhaps – if it’s small, it’s less known. There are

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction A 2020 National Science Board survey found that 68% of Americans believe that “all radioactivity is man-made”. https://ncses.nsf.gov/pubs/nsb20207/table/7-1

Item #2 Science In a 2014 NSF survey, 26% of Americans stated that the sun revolves about the Earth, rather than the other way around. https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2014/02/what-americans-dont-know-about-science/283864/

Item #3 Science A 2015 YouGov online survey found that 41% of people believe dinosaurs and humans lived at the same time, while only 25% answered that they definitely did not. chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/me19fwn968/toplines_OPI_jurassic_world_20150617.pdf

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Auditors and journalists and scientists are all supposed to be trained in critical thinking. But they are subject to the same sorts of biases that we all have. And the fact that we get some training about this doesn’t necessarily immunize us against all of the ways in which we can make mistakes.’ Daniel Simons, experimental psychologist, cognitive scientist, and Professor in the Department of Psychology and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois.