Episode #1009

News Items

Interview with Brian Cox

https://briancoxlive.co.uk/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science New research finds that higher penetration of weather dependent renewable energy sources (wind and solar) on the grid does not increase vulnerability to blackouts and reduces their severity when they occur. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1063994

Item #2 Science A recent study finds that coyotes are thriving in North America, and in fact direct hunting by humans results in larger populations. https://nsojournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ecog.07390

Item #3 Fiction A population based cohort study of preterm infants finds no significant economic or educational effects lasting into adulthood. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0311895

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“When you get in a tight place and everything goes against you till it seems as though you could not hold on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the time and the place the tide will turn.” –Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), American abolitionist and author