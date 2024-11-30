Episode #1012

Interview with Andrea Love

https://www.immunologic.org/

Item #1 Science Although discredited in the late 18th century, mesmerism survived throughout the 19th century, giving rise to hypnosis and even psychology as an academic discipline.

Item #2 Science Hydropathy was the belief that water could cure most diseases, and involved wrapping patients in wet cloth, cold or hot baths, and drinking vast amounts of water. https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/1/article/317225

Item #3 Fiction A popular movement applied phrenology to the arts of painting and sculpture as a method of understanding and representing the human form, and was a significant early influence of Picasso. https://www.nationalgalleries.org/art-and-artists/features/phrenology-19th-century

‘Skepticism is essential to the quest for knowledge, for it is in the seedbed of puzzlement that genuine inquiry takes root. Without skepticism, we may remain mired in unexamined belief systems that are accepted as sacrosanct yet have no factual basis in reality.’ Paul Kurtz