Episode #1013
News Items
- Innate Morality
- America Needs a New Space Station
- Climate Hot Spots
- Orcas Wearing Hats
- Evidence Against Water on Venus
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Koalas are the sleepiest animals, sleeping for 20-22 hours per day. https://www.discoverwildlife.com/animal-facts/mammals/which-animal-sleeps-the-most
-
Item #2
Science
About 10% of people have an atypical number of presacral spinal vertebra. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5966918
-
Item #3
Fiction
Of the human remains found in Machu Picchu, 80% are female. https://www.goshen.edu/peru/2012/11/01/machu-picchu-5/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
If an outsider perceives “something wrong” with a core scientific model, the humble and justified response of that curious outsider should be to ask, “What mistake am I making?” before assuming 100% of the experts are wrong. — David Brin