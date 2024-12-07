Episode #1013

Item #1 Science Koalas are the sleepiest animals, sleeping for 20-22 hours per day. https://www.discoverwildlife.com/animal-facts/mammals/which-animal-sleeps-the-most

Item #2 Science About 10% of people have an atypical number of presacral spinal vertebra. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5966918

Item #3 Fiction Of the human remains found in Machu Picchu, 80% are female. https://www.goshen.edu/peru/2012/11/01/machu-picchu-5/

If an outsider perceives “something wrong” with a core scientific model, the humble and justified response of that curious outsider should be to ask, “What mistake am I making?” before assuming 100% of the experts are wrong. — David Brin