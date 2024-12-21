Episode #1015
News Items
- The Science of Tipping
- JonBenet Ramsey Case
- Primordial Black Holes
- Oldest Alphabet
- Food Distribution
- Goop Spiral
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Lightning is just as common during snowstorms as rainstorms, but is harder to see and hear due to the dense snow. https://northernwoodlands.org/outside_story/article/thundersnow
-
Item #2
Science
Although rare, snow has fallen in recent times near sea level in the Sahara desert and the Atacama desert. https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/151533/on-this-day-in-2011-snow-in-the-atacama-desert
-
Item #3
Science
Aomori City in Japan is the snowiest city in the world with an average annual snowfall of about 26 feet. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1244283/japan-annual-snowfall-aomori/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘America’s leadership must be guided by learning and reason, or else those who confuse rhetoric with reality and the plausible with the possible will gain popular ascendancy, with their seemingly swift and simple solutions to every world problem.’ John Fitzgerald Kennedy