Episode #1015

Item #1 Fiction Lightning is just as common during snowstorms as rainstorms, but is harder to see and hear due to the dense snow. https://northernwoodlands.org/outside_story/article/thundersnow

Item #2 Science Although rare, snow has fallen in recent times near sea level in the Sahara desert and the Atacama desert. https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/151533/on-this-day-in-2011-snow-in-the-atacama-desert

Item #3 Science Aomori City in Japan is the snowiest city in the world with an average annual snowfall of about 26 feet. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1244283/japan-annual-snowfall-aomori/

‘America’s leadership must be guided by learning and reason, or else those who confuse rhetoric with reality and the plausible with the possible will gain popular ascendancy, with their seemingly swift and simple solutions to every world problem.’ John Fitzgerald Kennedy