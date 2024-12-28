Episode #1016

Item #1 Science Scientists have discovered the first eukaryote that can directly fix nitrogen from the air, with an organelle called a nitroplast. https://www.sciencenews.org/article/marine-alga-eukaryote-pull-nitrogen-air

Item #2 Fiction A study found a significantly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among taxi and ambulance drivers, providing a possible clue to an important risk factor associated with driving. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/12/241216184729.htm