Episode #1016
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
Scientists have discovered the first eukaryote that can directly fix nitrogen from the air, with an organelle called a nitroplast. https://www.sciencenews.org/article/marine-alga-eukaryote-pull-nitrogen-air
-
Item #2
Fiction
A study found a significantly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among taxi and ambulance drivers, providing a possible clue to an important risk factor associated with driving. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/12/241216184729.htm
-
Item #3
Science
Despite the fact that the surrounding stones of Stonehenge came from Wales, researchers found that the six-metric-ton central Altar Stone came from Scotland, at least 750 km away. https://www.sciencenews.org/article/stonehenge-altar-stone-scotland-roots
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.” ― T.S. Eliot