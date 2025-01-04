Episode #1017

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Anguiculus dicaprioi, or DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake, was named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio who helped discover the new species while on safari. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/etimes/trending/new-himalayan-snake-named-after-leonardo-dicaprio-whats-so-special-about-it/articleshow/114687281.cms

Item #2 Science A new species of clearwing moth, Carmenta brachyclados, was discovered in a living room in South Wales based on an amateur photograph posted on Instagram and then seen by an amateur lepidopterist. https://nl.pensoft.net/article/130138/

Item #3 Science Myloplus sauron is a new species of vegetarian piranha discovered in Brazil and named after Sauron from Lord of the Rings. https://www.discoverwildlife.com/animal-facts/fish/myloplus-sauron

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘Hope and curiosity about the future seemed better than guarantees. That’s the way I was. The unknown was always so attractive to me… and still is.’ - Heddy Lamarr