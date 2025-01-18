Episode #1019
News Items
- Does Fact-Checking Work
- Nuclear Electric Propulsion
- The LA Fires
- Building Materials for Storing Carbon
Interview with Nick Tiller
- https://www.nbtiller.com/
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Science
The WHO reports that over 5 million snake bites occur each year, resulting in over 100,000 deaths. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/snakebite-envenoming
-
Item #2
Fiction
It is estimated that over half a million deaths globally in 2024 can be attributed to extreme weather events. https://news.mongabay.com/short-article/2025/01/deaths-linked-to-extreme-weather-in-2024/
-
Item #3
Science
In 2021, COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death, just behind ischemic heart disease. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Knowledge is a paradox. The more one understands, the more one realizes the vastness of his ignorance.’ Spoken by Viktor (also known as the Herald) in season 2 of the hit Netflix show: Arcane – League of Legends.